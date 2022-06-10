Here are some roadworks to avoid in your area over the coming week - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Will you be travelling around Havering, Redbridge or Barking and Dagenham area this weekend or during next week?

Here are some of the planned roadworks, closures and railway disruptions that could affect your journey, from tomorrow - Saturday, June 11 - until next Friday.

Rail

Underground

The entire Hammersmith & City line will be closed tomorrow and Sunday, while the District line will have no services between West Ham and Tower Hill.

Replacement buses will be running between Barking and Tower Hill.

Overground

There will be no Overground service between Barking and Gospel Oak all weekend.

Replacement buses will operate between Gospel Oak and Seven Sisters, and between Walthamstow Central and Barking.

There will also be part closures and reduced service on other parts of the Overground network so check before travelling if you’re going further afield.

Next week, there will be evening changes to Barking to Gospel Oak services.

From Monday to Thursday (June 16), trains won't run from Barking to Gospel Oak at 7.54pm, 9.23pm and 10.54pm or in the other direction at 8.39pm, 10.09pm and 11.30pm.

From Tuesday to Friday, the 6.09am train from Barking to Gospel Oak will instead start from Woodgrange Park at 6.12am.

c2c

On Sunday (June 12), c2c Rainham line services won’t be running due to overheard line work by Network Rail between Barking and Grays.

Rail replacement buses will run between Upminster and Grays via Rainham, while people travelling to or from Dagenham Dock can use their tickets on TfL bus routes EL2 or 287.

From Monday to Friday next week, there will be track maintenance work by Network Rail between Barking and Fenchurch Street from 8.40pm each night.

As a result, services on all lines will be diverted, with amended timetables in place from about 6pm onwards.

Road

Barking and Dagenham

A road closure in Gale Street near Goresbrook Road in Dagenham will remain in place until June 22 for Cadent Gas works.

Goresbrook Road is also scheduled to be closed from Monday (June 13).

Emergency roadworks in Heathway which began yesterday (June 9) are expected to completed next Friday, with delays in the area likely until then.

Traffic control measures will be in place around the Heathway and Oxlow Lane junction on Sunday.

A lane will be closed in Rainham Road South from Monday until late July.

Havering

There will be roadworks in North Street, Romford next week, with a lane closed near the St Edwards Way roundabout from today until next Friday.

Upper Brentwood Road will be closed at the Main Road end, near Gidea Park Sports Ground, until next Friday.

There will be a closure on the Southend Arterial Road / A127 near Gallows Corner until Thursday.

Delays are likely in Wingletye Lane, Emerson Park due to roadworks from Tuesday to Thursday.

In Hornchurch, there will be works in Abbs Cross Lane from Wednesday to Friday.

Redbridge

Traffic control measures are likely to be place on Aldborough Road South from Wednesday to Friday.

A lane will be closed on Eastern Avenue, near King George Hospital, this Sunday (June 12).

Emergency works in Aldersbrook Road by Wanstead Flats which began will continue until Monday.

There will be roadworks in Wanstead High Street for the next two weeks.

In Woodford Green, Prospect Road will be closed near Snakes Lane East from Monday to Friday.