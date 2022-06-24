Here are some roadworks to avoid in your area over the coming week - Credit: PA

Will you be travelling around Havering, Redbridge or Barking and Dagenham area this weekend or during next week?

Here are some of the planned roadworks, closures and railway disruptions that could affect your journey, from tomorrow - Saturday, June 25 - until next Friday.

Road

Havering

The council will be working on these streets across the following dates:

Elm Park Avenue: 9.30am June 24 until 3pm June 28

Corbets Tey Road: 7.30pm June 27 until 6am July 4

Abbs Cross Lane: 9.30am June 30 until 3pm July 4

Rowan Walk: June 27-June 29

Gillian Crescent: June 30-July 4

On the M25, the junction 28 clockwise entry slip road will be closed from 10.30pm on June 26 until 5am on June 27.

Works currently being carried out by Essex and Suffolk Water on Dee Way will continue until midnight on June 30.

Elsewhere, Cadent will be carrying out gas works on Stirling Close between June 27-July 1.

Redbridge

Works currently being carried out by T-Mobile on Tomswood Hill will continue until midnight on June 26.

Cadent will be undertaking gas works on Hamilton Avenue between June 27-30.

There will be a lane closure on Wellesley Road from June 27 until July 7.

Elsewhere, two-way signals will be in place on Hermon Hill between 9.30am-3.30pm on June 28 due to Thames Water works.

Barking and Dagenham

Openreach will be working on Upney Lane between June 28-30, while Virgin Media will be doing the same on Fanshawe Avenue on June 29.

On June 28, two-way signals will be in place on Wantz Road due to works being undertaken by T-Mobile.

Gas Transportation Company Ltd will be working on New Road from June 27 until July 1, meaning there will be a lane closure during that period.

Works currently being carried out by Essex and Suffolk Water on Hepworth Gardens will continue until midnight on June 29.

Rail

Trains

The final day of the planned rail strikes is due to take place tomorrow, June 25 - full details are available by visiting this link.

On Sunday - June 26 - Basildon line c2c services will be diverted to start from/terminate at London Fenchurch Street due to engineering work taking place between Stratford and Liverpool Street.

TfL

Planned strikes on the Night Tube - originally intended to last until June 19 - will continue until December 4.

This means that services on the Central, Jubilee and Victoria lines will be affected every Friday and Saturday night, though will still run.

Further information is available on the TfL website.

There will be a reduced service on the Elizabeth line tomorrow, Saturday, as a result of the ongoing disruption.

From 7am, the central section between Abbey Wood and Paddington will have a reduced service, with customers advised to complete journeys by 6pm.

Trains between Liverpool Street and Shenfield start from 7.30am, with passengers using this service advised to complete journeys by 4pm.

The Elizabeth line does not yet operate on Sundays.

Both tomorrow and Sunday, there will be no Overground service between Romford and Upminster, or between Gospel Oak and Barking.

Replacement buses operate between Gospel Oak and Seven Sisters, and between Walthamstow Central and Barking.