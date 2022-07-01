Some of the planned roadworks, closures and railway disruptions that could affect your journey from tomorrow - Saturday, July 2 - Credit: Archant

Will you be travelling around Havering, Redbridge or Barking and Dagenham area this weekend or during next week?

Here are some of the planned roadworks, closures and railway disruptions that could affect your journey, from tomorrow - Saturday, July 2 - until next Friday.

Road

Havering

The council will be working on these streets across the following dates:

Corbets Tey Road: July 4-July 6

Faircross Avenue: 8am on July 4 until 5pm on July 6

Broadway: 9.30am on July 5 until 3pm on July 7

Dartfields: July 6-July 8

Kingsmead Avenue: 8am on July 7 until 5pm on July 1

Essex and Suffolk Water will continue working on Severn Drive until July 5.

On Monday - July 4 - Cadent will be carrying out gas works on Rainham Road.

Two-way signals will be in place on Rush Green Road between July 4-6 due to works being carried out by euNetworks.

Redbridge

There will be a closure on Cranbrook Road tomorrow - July 2 - due to works being done by Redbridge Council.

Cadent gas works are due to take place on Kensington Gardens between July 4-8, while Essex and Suffolk Water will be working on Postway Mews between the same dates.

Two-way signals will be in place on South Park Drive between 8am and 3pm on July 6 due to TfL maintenance work

TfL will also be working on Hermon Hill from 7am on July 5 until 7pm on July 30.

Finally, Thames Water works on The Glade - due to commence work on Monday, July 4 - will continue until August 5.

Barking and Dagenham

There will be closures on Marine Drive and Thames Road between 8am-5pm on Sunday (July 3).

This is due to works being carried out by Barking and Dagenham Council.

UK Power Networks will be working on Creek Road between July 6-8.

euNetworks works on Wood Lane - due to commence work on Monday, July 4 - will continue until July 15.

Cadent will be carrying out gas works on Broad Street between July 4-22.

Rail

c2c

On Sunday - July 3 - Basildon line services will be diverted to start from/terminate at London Fenchurch Street and will call additionally at West Ham.

This is due to Network Rail undertaking engineering work between Barking and Liverpool Street.

From Monday until Thursday - July 4-7 - Basildon and Rainham line services will be diverted to start from/terminate at either Barking or Upminster from 11.30pm onwards.

This is due to Network Rail undertaking track maintenance work from this time onwards between Fenchurch Street/Barking, and between Barking/Upminster.

TfL

Planned strikes on the Night Tube - originally intended to last until June 19 - will continue until December 6.

This means that while services on the Central, Jubilee, Northern and Victoria lines will still run every Friday and Saturday night, their frequency will be affected.

Further information is available on the TfL website.

There will be no Overground service between Gospel Oak and Barking on Sunday (July 3).

Replacement buses will operate between Gospel Oak and Seven Sisters, and between Walthamstow Central and Barking.