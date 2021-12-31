Road and rail delays to avoid in the first week of 2022

Track maintenance work between Barking and Fenchurch Street will affect c2c services over the New Year's Day long weekend - Credit: PA WIRE

Will you be travelling in east London on New Year's Day, the bank holiday Monday or during the next week?

There are planned rail changes and major roadworks across the Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge area you should avoid if possible.

Here are some potential travel delays in the first week of 2022 - from Saturday, January 1 to Friday, January 7.

Rail

TfL

On Sunday, January 2, there will be a reduced service on TfL Rail. Some trains will run between Liverpool Street and Gidea Park only.

There will be minor changes to early morning and late night services between Barking and Gospel Oak on the London Overground next week.

On Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, the first train at 6.10am from Gospel Oak to Barking will not operate, nor will the 6.54am train in the other direction.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the 10.50pm service from Gospel Oak to Barking and the 11.30pm train in the other direction won’t be running.

c2c

On Saturday, Sunday and the bank holiday Monday, services on the Basildon and Rainham lines will start from and terminate at Barking.

This is due to Network Rail doing track maintenance work between there and London Fenchurch Street.

Ockendon line services will run between Upminster and Grays for the same reason.

Tickets will be accepted on District line services between Barking and Tower Hill and Docklands Light Railway services between West Ham and Stratford, while passengers for Limehouse can also use the DLR.

There will also be an amended timetable on the Rainham line from Tuesday to Friday.

Road

In Barking, lanes will be closed in London Road near River Roding from Monday and in Abbey Road approaching the roundabout from Tuesday.

In Ilford, two-way signals in Cranbrook Road, between the station and Exchange, are scheduled to remain in place until Thursday while road works are completed.

St Barnabas Road in Woodford Green will have two-way signals operating on Tuesday.

Forest Lane in Chigwell will be closed from Monday to Friday for road works, with traffic to be diverted via Chigwell Road and Manor Road.

There will also be roadworks in High Road, Chigwell for almost three weeks from Wednesday, with multi-way signals operating.

In Dagenham, a lane will be closed in Green Lane from Tuesday to Thursday for roadworks.

Delays are expected in Bennetts Castle Lane from Thursday when works begin, which are due to be completed on January 14.

In Romford, roadworks in London Road are likely to cause delays from Wednesday until the following Tuesday.

Expect delays in Upper Rainham Road - near Harrow Lodge Primary School - from Tuesday.

In Harold Park, there will be a closure in Colchester Road for works from Tuesday evening until January 12.

Roadworks are likely to cause delays in Upminster Road North and in Rainham Road on Wednesday and Thursday.

Emergency works in Front Lane, near Upminster Station, are expected to continue to cause delays until Tuesday.