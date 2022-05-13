Some planned roadworks and rail disruptions that could affect your journey, starting tomorrow – Saturday, May 7 – until next Friday, May 13 - Credit: Transport for London

Will you be travelling in Havering, Redbridge or Barking and Dagenham over the coming days?

Here are some planned roadworks and rail disruptions that could affect your journey, starting tomorrow – Saturday, May 14 – until next Friday, May 20.

Roads

Havering

Council works mean delays are possible on the following streets across these dates:

Auckland Avenue - between 8am and 4pm on May 16

Dennises Lane - from 8am on May 16 until 4pm on May 18

Woodland Road - from 8am on May 16 until 5pm on May 18

Corbets Tey Road - from 9.30am on May 17 until 3pm on May 19

Elsewhere, Essex and Suffolk Water will be working on Eastern Avenue East between May 16-18, while T-Mobile will be working on Wingletye Lane on May 13.

Redbridge

Stop/go boards already in place on Goodmayes Road due to Essex and Suffolk Water works will remain so until midnight on Monday (May 16).

Similarly, a closure in place on St Andrew's Road - because of Thames Water works - will remain so until the same time on Monday.

Thames Water will also be working on Buckingham Road from 8am on May 16 until 5pm on May 27.

Between May 16-18, the council will be working on High Road in South Woodford and on Woodford Road.

There will be a road closure on St Marys Avenue from May 16 until June 3.

Barking and Dagenham

Thames Water will be working on Westrow Drive between 9.30am and 3.30pm next Thursday (May 19).

Cadent gas works will take place on Gale Street from Monday - May 16 - until May 30.

The gas company will also be working on Manser Road between May 16-20.

Rail

c2c

On Sunday - May 15 - services will not run on the Rainham line due to Network Rail undertaking overhead line work between Barking and Grays.

Rail replacement buses will run between Upminster and Grays via Rainham.

Passengers travelling to/from Dagenham Dock can use the EL2 or 287 bus services.

TfL

Planned strikes continue on the Night Tube, with delays to such Central line services expected until June 19.

On Sunday - May 15 - there will be a reduced service on the Barking Overground line between 9am and 2.30pm.

The 9.03am, 10.33am, 12.03pm and 1.33pm trains will not run from Barking to Gospel Oak, while the 9.54am, 11.24am, 12.54pm and 2.24pm services won't run in the opposite direction.

There will be no service between Hackney Downs and Chingford from 10.45pm each night, between Monday and Thursday (May 16-19).