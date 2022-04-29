All the travel disruptions to be aware of across Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham for the next week - starting tomorrow (April 30) - Credit: Sally Patterson

Will you be travelling in Havering, Redbridge or Barking and Dagenham over the coming days?

Here are some planned roadworks and rail disruptions that could affect your journey, starting tomorrow – Saturday, April 30 – until next Friday, May 6.

Roads

Havering

Council works mean delays are possible on the following streets across these dates:

Station Road, Gidea Park: 9.30am on May 3 - 3pm on May 5

Corbets Tey Road: 9.30am on May 4 - 3pm on May 6

Airfield Way: 9.30am on May 4 - 3pm on May 6

North Street, Romford: 9.30am on May 4 - 3pm on May 6

Margaret Road: 8am-5pm on May 5

Transport for London (TfL) will be working on Eastern Avenue East - at Gallows Corner - from 10pm on May 3 until 5am on May 7.

Elsewhere, Essex and Suffolk Water will be carrying out works on Northdown Road between May 4-6.

Redbridge

There will be a lane closure on Eastern Avenue - close to King George Hospital - from 7pm on April 30 until 5am on May 1.

T-Mobile works in Cambridge Park - started today, April 29 - will continue until May 6.

Essex and Suffolk Water will continue to work on Capel Gardens and Gresham Drive until May 3.

Both sets of works also began today.

Finally, there will be a lane closure on the North Circular Road from 10pm on May 5 until 5am on May 6.

Barking and Dagenham

The council will be working on Abbey Road from 10am on April 30 until 4pm on May 1.

There will be a lane closure on Ripple Road between May 4-6 due to works being undertaken by Openreach.

Essex and Suffolk Water will be working on Oxlow Lane between May 3-5.

Delays will be possible on Renwick Road between May 2-20 due to gas works being undertaken by Cadent.

Rail

c2c

On Sunday - May 1 - services on the Basildon line will be diverted to start from/terminate at London Fenchurch Street and will call additionally at West Ham.

This is due to Network Rail undertaking engineering work between Barking and Liverpool Street.

Rainham line services won't run at all on Sunday due to overhead line work taking place between Barking and Grays.

Rail replacement buses will run between Upminster and Grays, via Rainham.

Bank holiday service will operate across the network on Monday (May 2).

Check the c2c website for further details.

TfL

Planned strikes continue on the Night Tube, with delays to such Central line services expected until June 19.

On Sunday - May 1 - a reduced frequency of four trains per hour will operate between Liverpool Street and Shenfield.

There will be no service on the Hammersmith and City line on Saturday, Sunday or Monday (April 30-May 2).

Replacement buses operate.

From Monday until Thursday next week, Overground trains from Barking to Gospel Oak will not run at 7.54pm, 9.53pm and 10.54pm.

The 8.40pm, 10.10pm and 11.30pm services won't run in the other direction.

On Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the 6.09am service from Barking to Gospel Oak will instead start at Woodgrange Park at 6.12am.