Travel Bulletin: Havering, Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham
- Credit: PA
Will you be travelling in Havering, Redbridge or Barking and Dagenham over the coming days?
Here are some planned roadworks and rail disruptions that could affect your journey, starting tomorrow – Saturday, April 23 – until next Friday, April 29.
Roads
Havering
The council will be working on the following streets across these dates:
- King Edward Road: 8am on April 26 until 5pm on April 27
- South End Road: 9.30am on April 26 until 3pm on April 28
- Hornchurch Road: 9.30am-3pm on April 28
- Kenley Gardens: 8am on April 28 until 5pm on April 29
- Rainham Road: 9.30am on April 28 until 3pm on May 3
Elsewhere, traffic control measures will be in place on Margaret Road in Gidea Park between April 25-27.
Most Read
- 1 Harold Hill school locked down by police
- 2 Property Spotlight: Houses sell for under £300k on this Harold Wood road
- 3 Concerns raised by Harold Wood community over bid to demolish and replace the pub where Harvey Tyrrell tragedy unfolded
- 4 Harold Hill school denies accusations of bullying problem and 'letting down' SEN pupils
- 5 Which streets won £1,000 on the People’s Postcode Lottery?
- 6 Stilt walker and big band music: Fun for all the family at Romford Market this St George’s Day
- 7 U-turn after 'point-blank refusal': Mum-of-four will not be forced to rehome emotional support dog
- 8 'Best dessert shop in town': The Belly in Collier Row opens to huge turnout
- 9 Pub up for sale with ‘residential development potential’ advertised
- 10 Father and son jailed for 'ruthless' Iceland car park murder
This is due to gas works being undertaken by Cadent.
Essex and Suffolk Water will be working on Shepherds Hill in Harold Wood between April 27-29.
Redbridge
Essex and Suffolk Water will be working on Lynford Gardens between April 26-28.
TfL will be working on Eastern Avenue in Redbridge from 10pm on April 26 until 5am on April 28.
Thames Water works already underway on Marston Road will continue until midnight on April 28.
Virgin Media will be working on Chigwell Road between April 26-28.
Barking and Dagenham
Thames Water will be working on Dunkeld Road from 8am on April 27 until 5pm on April 28.
There will be a closure on Blake Avenue from April 25 until May 10.
Council works commencing on St Pauls Road at 10am tomorrow - April 23 - will continue until 4pm on May 11.
The council will also be working on Cambridge Road from 7am tomorrow until 7pm on Sunday (April 24).
Virgin Media will be working on Gascoigne Road between April 27-28.
Rail
c2c
On Sunday - April 24 - services will be diverted to start from/terminate at London Fenchurch Street due to engineering works between Barking and Liverpool Street.
TfL
Planned strikes continue on the Night Tube, with delays to such Central line services expected until June 19.
There will also be no service between Woodford and Epping on either day this weekend (April 23/24).
Elsewhere, there will be no service between Leytonstone and Loughton between 1.30am-2.30am on Saturday (April 23).