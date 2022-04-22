Disruptions that could affect journeys across Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham - starting tomorrow (Saturday, April 23) - Credit: PA

Will you be travelling in Havering, Redbridge or Barking and Dagenham over the coming days?

Here are some planned roadworks and rail disruptions that could affect your journey, starting tomorrow – Saturday, April 23 – until next Friday, April 29.

Roads

Havering

The council will be working on the following streets across these dates:

King Edward Road: 8am on April 26 until 5pm on April 27

South End Road: 9.30am on April 26 until 3pm on April 28

Hornchurch Road: 9.30am-3pm on April 28

Kenley Gardens: 8am on April 28 until 5pm on April 29

Rainham Road: 9.30am on April 28 until 3pm on May 3

Elsewhere, traffic control measures will be in place on Margaret Road in Gidea Park between April 25-27.

This is due to gas works being undertaken by Cadent.

Essex and Suffolk Water will be working on Shepherds Hill in Harold Wood between April 27-29.

Redbridge

Essex and Suffolk Water will be working on Lynford Gardens between April 26-28.

TfL will be working on Eastern Avenue in Redbridge from 10pm on April 26 until 5am on April 28.

Thames Water works already underway on Marston Road will continue until midnight on April 28.

Virgin Media will be working on Chigwell Road between April 26-28.

Barking and Dagenham

Thames Water will be working on Dunkeld Road from 8am on April 27 until 5pm on April 28.

There will be a closure on Blake Avenue from April 25 until May 10.

Council works commencing on St Pauls Road at 10am tomorrow - April 23 - will continue until 4pm on May 11.

The council will also be working on Cambridge Road from 7am tomorrow until 7pm on Sunday (April 24).

Virgin Media will be working on Gascoigne Road between April 27-28.

Rail

c2c

On Sunday - April 24 - services will be diverted to start from/terminate at London Fenchurch Street due to engineering works between Barking and Liverpool Street.

TfL

Planned strikes continue on the Night Tube, with delays to such Central line services expected until June 19.

There will also be no service between Woodford and Epping on either day this weekend (April 23/24).

Elsewhere, there will be no service between Leytonstone and Loughton between 1.30am-2.30am on Saturday (April 23).