The District line will be partly closed over the Easter weekend - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

Will you be travelling in Havering, Redbridge or Barking and Dagenham over Easter or next week?

Here are some planned roadworks and rail disruptions that could affect your journey in east London over the coming days, starting tomorrow – Easter Saturday – until next Friday, April 22.

Rail

TfL

A number of lines will have part and full closures across the Easter weekend.

The Hammersmith & City line will be completely closed until Monday - April 18 - while there will be no service on the District line between West Ham and Tower Hill until the same date.

Replacement buses will be running from Tower Hill to Canning Town then non-stop to Barking.

On the Overground, the 6.24am train from Barking to Gospel Oak will not run tomorrow nor will the 6.39am in the same direction on Monday (April 18).

Other disruptions are planned across the Underground and Overground networks over the next week so check before you travel if you’re going further afield.

c2c

On Easter Sunday - April 17 - Rainham line services won’t be running between Barking and Grays due to overhead line work by Network Rail.

Rail replacement buses will run between Upminster and Grays, via Rainham.

For passengers travelling to or from Dagenham Dock, tickets will be accepted on TfL bus routes EL2 or 287.

All lines will have a bank holiday service on Monday.

From Monday to Thursday next week, services will be diverted from 8.40pm due to track maintenance work between Barking and Fenchurch Street, so check before you travel.

Road

Barking and Dagenham

A lane will be closed in Abbey Road - near the junction with London Road - from next Tuesday (April 19).

Dunkeld Road will be closed near Green Lane until next Friday (April 22).

Delays are likely on High Road near Whalebone Lane on Wednesday and Friday due to roadworks by Thames Water.

A road closure in Becontree Avenue is scheduled to remain in place as council works continue.

Delays are likely in Chequers Lane between the Heathway intersection and the A13 while various works are completed.

Havering

Council works in Rush Green Road and at Roneo Corner which began on April 14 are set to continue until next Wednesday.

Shepherds Hill in Harold Wood will have traffic control measures in place from Tuesday to Thursday while works are completed.

There’ll be council works in Elm Park Avenue, by the junction with Upper Rainham Road, until Tuesday (April 19).

Delays are likely in Lower Bedfords Road next Thursday (April 21).

Redbridge

Green Lane will have traffic control measures in place from Wednesday to Friday, if planned water works go ahead.

New Wanstead is closed near Spratt Hall Road until April 29 for council works.

Works continue in Aldersbrook Road - next to Wanstead Flats - with delays in the area likely.

There will be Thames Water works in New North Road, Fairlop on Wednesday and Thursday.