A number of rail services won't be running this weekend - Credit: PA WIRE

Travelling in the Barking and Dagenham, Havering or Redbridge area over the next week?

Here are some planned roadworks and rail disruptions that could affect your journey - starting tomorrow (Saturday, March 12).

Rail

Fortunately, there are no planned closures or disruptions on any rail services in east London during next week.

However, there will be considerable disruption this weekend (March 12 and 13).

c2c

There will be no service on the Rainham line tomorrow and Sunday, due to overhead line work between Barking and Grays.

Rail replacement buses will run between Upminster and Grays via Rainham.

Basildon line services will be diverted to start from and terminate at London Fenchurch Street - and make an extra stop at West Ham.

This is due to engineering work between Barking and Liverpool Street.

Overground

On the Overground, there will be no service between Romford and Upminster again this weekend.

People are advised to use London Buses routes 165, 248 and 370 instead.

Other parts of the Overground network will also be closed all weekend.

TfL Rail

Services will not be running between Liverpool Street and Shenfield on Saturday or Sunday.

People are advised to use Underground connections between Liverpool Street and Stratford.

Replacement buses will be running.

Road

Barking and Dagenham

A lane will be closed in London Road, next to Barking Abbey, from Monday until the end of the month.

Delays are likely in Fanshawe Avenue from Tuesday to Thursday, when traffic control measures will be in place.

Nutbrowne Road will be closed near the junction of Heathway in Dagenham from Monday to Friday.

Redbridge

Mill Road in Ilford will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday to facilitate Network Rail works.

A lane will be closed in Eastern Avenue, near Springfield Drive, in Newbury Park between 8pm on Wednesday and 5am on Thursday.

In Woodford, delays are likely in Snakes Lane East and West until Monday night.

Two-way signals will be operating on Manor Road, by Cross Road, in Woodford Bridge due to ongoing Thames Water works.

Havering

There will be roadworks in Mawney Road, Romford from Thursday until the following Monday.

Traffic control measures will be in place in Hornchurch Road, near St Mary's Primary School, from Monday to Wednesday.

Expect delays around the Colchester Road junction with Gooshays Drive and Gubbins Lane in Harold Hill on Thursday.

A lane will be closed on the Southend Arterial Road at Gallows Corner this Sunday, March 13.

Watch out for works on Upminster Road South at the New Road junction on Tuesday.