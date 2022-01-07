Here are some of the potential delays to watch out for across Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham - starting tomorrow (Saturday, January 8) - Credit: PA

Are you travelling around Havering, Redbridge or Barking and Dagenham this weekend and during next week?

Take a look at some potential disruptions to watch out for over the coming days - from Saturday, January 8, to Friday, January 14.

Havering

Council Works

Delays are expected on Main Road from 9.30am on Wednesday - January 12 - until 3pm on January 14.

Stop/Go boards will be in place from 10am on January 11 until 2pm on January 13.

Delays are likely on both Station Lane and Airfield Way between 9.30am on January 11 and 3pm on January 13.

Other Works

Two-way signals will be in place on South Street between January 10-12 due to works being undertaken by Fulcrum Pipelines Limited.

There will be a closure on Dorian Road between January 10-14 due to gas works being undertaken by Cadent.

Thames Water will be working on Roslyn Gardens between 9am-6pm on January 10.

Redbridge

Other Works

Delays are likely on High Road between January 10-21, and on Ilford Lane between January 12-18.

This is due to works being undertaken by Essex and Suffolk Water, who will also be working on Barley Lane between January 10-14.

Transport for London (TfL) will be working on Goodmayes Road and Goodmayes Lane between 8am and 3pm on Friday (January 14).

Two-way signals will be in place on both streets for the duration.

The transport body will also be undertaking maintenance work to part of Eastern Avenue overnight on January 14.

This means a section of the road will be closed until 5am the following morning (January 15).

T-Mobile will be working on Green Lane between January 11-14.

Barking and Dagenham

Other Works

Works by Gas Transportation Co Ltd will begin on Abbey Road at 8am on Monday (January 10).

Delays are likely until February 18.

TFL will be working on Alfreds Way and Ripple Road over the coming days; on the former, there will be a closure from 10pm on January 13 until 6am on January 15.

On Ripple Road, there will be a closure from 10pm on January 10 until 6am on January 13.

Thames Water will be working on Langhorne Road between 9.30am and 3.30pm on January 14.

There will be a lane closure on New Road between January 10-21 due to works by Essex and Suffolk Water.

Railways

c2c

Tomorrow - Saturday, January 8 - services will be diverted to start from/terminate at London Liverpool Street via Rainham.

This is due to Network Rail undertaking track maintenance work between London Fenchurch Street and Barking/Barking and Upminster.

Check the c2c website for further timetable tweaks.

TfL

There will be no Hammersmith and City Line services between Whitechapel and Barking tomorrow - District Line services will still run.

There will also be changes to services between Gospel Oak and Barking tomorrow.

The following trains will not run from Barking to Gospel Oak: 6.42am, 8.09am, 9.39am, 11.09am, 12.39pm, 2.09pm, 3.39pm, 5.09pm, 6.39pm, 8.09pm and 9.39pm.

The following trains will not run from Gospel Oak to Barking: 7.25am, 8.55am, 10.25am, 11.55am, 1.25pm, 2.55pm, 4.25pm, 5.55pm, 7.25pm and 8.55pm.

Please also be aware of potential ongoing disruption to the Night Tube service on the Central and Victoria lines - this could last for months.



