Travel Bulletin: Havering, Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham

Here are some of the potential delays to watch out for across Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham - starting tomorrow (Monday, January 17) - Credit: PA

If you’re travelling around Havering, Redbridge or Barking and Dagenham next week here are some potential disruptions to look out for from Monday, January 17, to Friday, January 21.

Havering

Council works

Delays are expected on Upminster Road South due to stop/go boards which will be in place from 9.30am on January 13 until 3pm on January 17.

On January 19 at 9.30am the boards will return until January 21 at 3pm, when works on Upminster Road South are expected to end.

The stop/go boards will also be in place on Rainham Road in Hornchurch and Havering Road in Romford from 9.30am on January 17 until 3pm on January 19.

Collier Row Lane may also incur delays due to stop/go boards which will remain in place until 3pm on January 21.

Other works

Two-way signals will be in place on South End Road from 9.30am on January 17 until 3pm on January 20 due to works undertaken by O2.

On Main Road two-way signals will be in place from January 13 until January 20 at just after 9am due to works by UK Power Networks.

Essex and Suffolk Water works will see two-way signals in place on Western Road from January 13 until just before midnight on January 19.

On Heath Park Road in Gidea Park two-way signals are scheduled to be in place on January 18 due to works undertaken by Essex and Suffolk Water.

Redbridge

Council works

Wards Road in Ilford will be closed from 9am on January 19 until 3.30pm on January 21.

Ley Street may incur delays due to multi-way signals scheduled to be in place from January 17 until February 18.

Two-way signals will be in place on Green Lane on January 18 from 8am to 4.30pm.

Other works:

Ilford Lane may incur delays due to multi-way signals in place from January 20 until January 26 as a result of Essex and Suffolk Water works.

Beaver Road will be will be closed from January 15 until just before midnight on January 21 as a result of Thames Water works.

Barking and Dagenham

Council works

Becontree Avenue will remain closed until March 31 at 5pm.

Movers Lane will be closed from midnight on January 17 until 5pm on January 18.

Multi-way signals will be in place on Abbey Road from January 12 until February 25 at 5pm.

Other works

A traffic control system will be in place on Chequers Lane from January 16 until 1pm on January 17 due to works undertaken by Network Rail.

There will be a lane closure on Valence Avenue from 8am until 3pm on January 21 due to works conducted by Transport for London.

Blake Avenue will be closed from January 17 until January 31 due to works by Cadent.

Railways

c2c

On Monday, January 17, all services via Rainham will be replaced by buses between Upminster and Grays.

Dagenham Dock will not be served.

This is due to planned engineering work which will take place between Barking and Grays via Rainham until 1pm on Monday.

Check the c2c website for further timetable tweaks.