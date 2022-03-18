There will be no TfL Rail service and part closures of Overground and c2c lines in east London this weekend - Credit: PA WIRE

Will you be commuting, going on outings or otherwise travelling in Barking and Dagenham, Havering or Redbridge over the next week?

Here are some planned roadworks and rail disruptions that could affect your journey from tomorrow - Saturday, March 19 - until next Friday.

Rail

Like last weekend, there will be considerable rail disruption tomorrow and Sunday (March 20).

Overground

There will be no Overground service between Romford and Upminster this weekend (March 19 and 20).

People are advised to used London Buses routes 165 (Romford-Emerson Park), 248 (Romford-Upminster) and 370 (Romford-Emerson Park-Upminster) instead.

On Sunday, until 8am, there will be no service between Barking and Gospel Oak.

Replacement buses will be running between Gospel Oak and Seven Sisters, and between Walthamstow Central and Barking.

There will also be closures on other parts of the Overground network across the weekend, so check before travelling if you're going further afield.

There will be some service changes on the Barking to Gospel Oak line during the week.

From Monday to Thursday, there will be three fewer services in each direction at night.

On Friday, the usual 6.09am train from Barking will instead start at Woodgrange Park at 6.12am.

TfL Rail

There will be no TfL Rail service between Shenfield and Liverpool Street this weekend.

People can use Underground connections between Liverpool Street and Stratford.

Replacement buses will run between Stratford and Romford via Ilford and between Newbury Park (for Central Line) and Shenfield.

A good service is expected on the line during the week.

Underground

While there are no scheduled closures over the weekend, delays and disruption are possible for Night Tube services on the Central line due to ongoing planned strikes.

TfL says a regular service is expected - meaning at least two trains per hour through central London.

No closures or disruptions affecting east London are scheduled during next week.

c2c

Engineering works will cause considerable disruption on the c2c network this weekend.

There will be no service on any lines until at least 7.45am tomorrow (March 19) and people are advised to travel later in the morning if possible.

After 7.45am, rail replacement buses will continue between Grays and Upminster via Rainham and trains will be running to and from Fenchurch Street and not via Liverpool Street.

On Sunday, services will be to and from Fenchurch Street. There will be rail replacement buses between Upminster and Grays via Rainham, as Rainham line trains won't be running.

Road

Barking and Dagenham

A lane closure in London Road next to the Barking Abbey grounds will be in place for the rest of the month.

Roadworks will see a lane closed in St Pauls Road in Barking from tomorrow (March 19).

Delays are also likely in Fanshawe Avenue until Thursday, with two-way signals in place.

In Dagenham, Becontree Avenue will be closed near the Bennett's Castle Lane junction on Monday only.

Roadworks are due to start in Whalebone Lane South on Monday, with two-way signals to be in place for the rest of the month.

Havering

There'll be roadworks on Corbets Tey Road in Upminster from Wednesday to Friday.

Roadworks will close a section of High Street in Hornchurch, near North Street, from Wednesday to Friday.

Delays are likely in Rush Green Road until next Friday (March 25) while works are completed.

There will also be council works in both North Street and Pettits Lane in Romford from Monday to Wednesday, with delays likely in those areas as a result.

Redbridge

In Seven Kings, Cameron Road will be closed near the High Road junction on Monday and Tuesday.

Week-long works will begin in Ilford Lane, near Loxton Lane, on Thursday.

Delays are expected in Hollybush Hill near Snaresbrook Crown Court until Tuesday, where a lane is closed and Hollybush Close is closed to facilitate emergency roadworks.

George Lane in South Woodford will be closed by the Viaduct roundabout from Monday to Friday.

Works are underway in Fencepiece Road in Fairlop, which will likely result in delays until the end of Wednesday.