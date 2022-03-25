Barking, Dagenham, Redbridge, Havering travel bulletin: March 26 - April 1

Roadworks are beginning in a number of places over the next week - Credit: PA

Will you be travelling in the Barking and Dagenham, Havering or Redbridge areas this weekend or during next week?

Here are some planned roadworks and rail disruptions that could affect your journey from tomorrow - Saturday, March 26 - until next Friday, April 1.

Rail

Overground

There will be no Overground service between Romford and Upminster again this weekend.

People are advised to used London Buses routes 165 (Romford-Emerson Park), 248 (Romford-Upminster) and 370 (Romford-Emerson Park-Upminster) instead.

There will also be closures on other parts of the Overground network across the weekend, so check before travelling if you're going further afield.

From Monday to Friday next week, there will minor changes between Barking and Gospel Oak, with a few late night and early morning trains not running.

Underground

District line: Tomorrow, trains will only be running between Upminster and West Ham until 11am, with no service on the rest of the line before then.

Hammersmith & City line: On Saturday, there will be no service before 8am. Rail replacement buses will be running between Barking and Liverpool Street.

TfL Rail: There will be no TfL Rail service between Shenfield and Liverpool Street tomorrow or Sunday.

People can use Underground connections between Liverpool Street and Stratford. Replacement buses will run between Stratford City and Romford via Ilford and between Newbury Park (for Central Line) and Shenfield.

Central: While there are no scheduled line closures over the weekend, delays and disruption are possible for Night Tube services due to ongoing planned strikes.

TfL says a regular service is expected on the Central line - meaning at least two trains per hour through central London.

c2c

Rainham line: Services will not be running tomorrow or Sunday due to overhead line work between Barking and Grays.

Rail replacement buses will run between Upminster and Grays via Rainham.

Basildon line: Services will be diverted to start from and terminate at London Fenchurch Street this weekend - March 26 and 27 - due to engineering work between Barking and Liverpool Street.

Road

Barking and Dagenham

A lane closure in London Road next to the Barking Abbey grounds is due to remain in place until Friday afternoon.

A lane in St Pauls Road, Barking will remain closed all week.

There will be works in Longbridge Road, between Barking station and the roundabout, on Sunday.

A lane will be closed in Ripple Road next to Castle Green from Thursday - March 31 - until the following Monday.

Council works in Whalebone Lane South in Dagenham are likely to cause delays until next Friday, April 1.

Redbridge

Sunnyside Road is closed off for emergency works by Thames Water, which are expected to be completed on Thursday.

Delays around the Ilford High Road and Winston Way junction are expected until Tuesday.

Works continue in Aldersbrook Road - near the Harpenden Road junction, by Wanstead Flats - with delays likely.

Roadworks in Blake Hall Road which began last week are likely to cause delays until mid-May.

There will be works in Woodford Green High Road all week from Monday.

Havering

Look out for roadworks in Pettits Lane, near the A12, and in Main Road, close to Gallows Corner, from Monday to Wednesday.

There will be traffic control in Straight Road near the Noak Hill Road junction from Tuesday to Thursday while work is carried out.

Delays are likely in Squirrels Heath Road near Harold Wood Park from Tuesday to Thursday due to works.

Works that began yesterday (March 24) in Butts Green Road, Emerson Park are likely to cause delays until Monday.

South End Road will also have works between Rainham and Hornchurch from today until Tuesday.

Note: The above lists include works that are likely to cause delays in the area and are not exhaustive.