There will be no Overground service between Barking and Gospel Oak this Sunday, July 10 - Credit: Transport for London

Will you be travelling around east London this weekend or next week?

Here are some of the planned roadworks and railway disruptions across Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge that could affect your journey from tomorrow - Saturday, July 9 - until next Friday.

Rail

Overground

On Sunday, there will be no Overground service between Barking and Gospel Oak.

Replacement buses will operate between Gospel Oak and Seven Sisters, and between Walthamstow Central and Barking.

A number of other sections of the Overground network will also be closed on Sunday, so check before you travel.

c2c

On Sunday, July 10, Rainham line services will not be running due to Network Rail doing overhead line work between Barking and Grays.

Rail replacement buses will run between Upminster and Grays via Rainham, while passengers travelling to or from Dagenham Dock can use their tickets on TfL bus routes EL2 or 287.

Meanwhile, also on Sunday, Basildon line services will be diverted to start from and terminate at London Fenchurch Street, due to Network Rail engineering work between Stratford and Liverpool Street.

Road

Barking and Dagenham

In Barking, a lane will be closed in London Road near the North Circular Road (A406) on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 12 and 13.

There will be roadworks in Creek Road off Thames Road from Monday to Wednesday.

Marine Drive will be closed at the junction with Thames Road on Sunday for carriageway surfacing works.

In Dagenham, there will be multi-way signals in Wood Lane all week while works are carried out.

Havering

In Romford, Gloucester Road is closed until Tuesday, July 12.

Stop-go boards will be in use while council works are carried out on Brentwood Road, near the junction with Osborne Road, from Monday to Wednesday.

Works are due to start in Rush Green Road, near Rom Valley Way, next Thursday.

Elsewhere, expect delays around the Butts Green Road, Slewins Lane and Ardleigh Green Road roundabout until next Thursday after works began today (July 8).

Emergency roadworks in Hornchurch High Street are set to continue throughout next week.

There will be council works in Upminster Road from Monday to Wednesday.

Redbridge

Expect delays in Ley Street, near Benton Road, in Seven Kings next Thursday.

Works in New North Road, Fairlop are set to continue until Monday.

Delays are likely around Manor Road and Cross Road in Woodford Bridge all week due to ongoing works.

In Woodford Green, works in Buckhurst Way continue until the end of next week.

Two-way signals will be operating on The Broadway tomorrow (Saturday).