Some planned roadworks and railway disruptions which may impact travel across Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham over the coming days - Credit: Catherine Davison

Will you be travelling around east London this weekend or next week?

Here are some of the planned roadworks and railway disruptions across Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham that could affect your journey from tomorrow - Saturday, July 16 - until next Friday.

Rail

c2c

On Sunday - July 17 - services will not run on the Rainham line due to Network Rail undertaking overhead line work between Barking and Grays.

Rail replacement buses will run between Upminster and Grays via Rainham; passengers travelling to/from Dagenham Dock may use the EL2 or 287 services.

Also on Sunday, Basildon line services will be diverted to start from/terminate at London Fenchurch Street and will also call at West Ham.

This is due to Network Rail undertaking engineering work between Barking and Liverpool Street.

A reduced c2c service will run on Monday and Tuesday - July 18 and 19 - as a result of the "extreme heat" predicted for those days.

TfL

Planned strikes on the Night Tube - originally intended to last until June 19 - will continue until December 6.

This means that while services on the Central, Jubilee, Northern and Victoria lines will still run every Friday and Saturday night, their frequency will be affected.

Further information is available on the TfL website.

On Saturday and Sunday - July 16 and 17 - there will be no District Line service between Embankment and Upminster, or on the entirety of the Hammersmith & City Line.

Also on Sunday, July 17:

A reduced frequency of four trains per hour will operate on the Elizabeth Line between Liverpool Street and Shenfield

No service between Romford and Upminster on the London Overground

Roads

Havering

The council will be working on these streets across various dates starting from Monday (July 18).

Abbs Cross Lane: July 18-July 20

Station Lane: 9.30am on July 18 until 3pm on July 20

Broadway: 9.30am on July 18 until 3pm on July 20

Ardleigh Green Road: 7pm on July 18 until 6am on July 21

Because of works being undertaken by Essex and Suffolk Water, traffic control measures will be in place on Rainsford Way between July 18-20, and on Wingletye Lane between July 20-22.

euNetworks will be working on Hornchurch Road between July 20-22, with delays possible in the area.

Redbridge

Virgin Media will be working on The Drive between July 20-22.

There will be a closure on Connaught Lane from Monday - July 18 - until August 12 as a result of Essex and Suffolk Water works.

E S Pipelines Ltd will be working on High Road from 8.30am on July 18 until 5pm on July 29.

There will be traffic control measures in place on New Wanstead from July 18 until August 5 as a result of works being carried out by Thames Water.

Barking and Dagenham

There will be a lane closure on Abbey Road from 8am on Monday - July 18 - until 5pm on August 5 as a result of works being undertaken by the council.

They will also be working on Ripple Road from 8am on Tuesday - July 19 - until 5pm on August 25.

T-Mobile will be working on Wood Lane between July 18-22.

Traffic control measures will be in place on Glencoe Drive between July 18-20 as a result of works being undertaken by Essex and Suffolk Water.