On Sunday, there will be no Overground between South Tottenham and Barking until 2.45pm - Credit: Transport for London

Will you be travelling in Barking and Dagenham, Havering or Redbridge this weekend or during next week?

Here are some planned roadworks and rail disruptions that could affect your journey from tomorrow until next Friday (April 2 - 8).

Rail

Overground

This Sunday, April 3, there will be no service between Barking and South Tottenham until 2.45pm.

Replacement buses will run between Barking and Walthamstow Central.

The first through trains will be the Gospel Oak to Barking at 2.40pm and the Barking to Gospel Oak at 2.54pm.

There will be part closures on other sections of the Overground network across the weekend, so check before you travel if you're going further afield.

Underground

While there are no scheduled line closures over the weekend, delays and disruption are possible for Night Tube services on the Central and Victoria lines due to ongoing planned strikes.

TfL says a regular service is expected on the Central line - meaning at least two trains per hour through central London.

c2c

Services between Barking and Grays via Rainham will not be running tomorrow or Sunday, due to overhead line work by Network Rail.

There will be rail replacement buses between Upminster and Grays via Rainham.

On Sunday, due to engineering works between Limehouse and Barking, Ockendon line services will take an alternative route between these stations.

Trains will not stop at West Ham but will call additionally at Stratford.

Road

Barking and Dagenham

Delays are likely in Gascoigne Road, Barking from Tuesday to Thursday while works are completed.

A lane is scheduled to be closed in Ripple Road, by Castle Green, until Monday.

Watch out for roadworks in Valence Avenue, near Chadwell Heath Station, from Tuesday to Thursday.

A lane will be closed in New Road, near the Thames Avenue junction, for two weeks from Monday.

Delays are also likely in Rainham Road South due to roadworks beginning on Monday.

Havering

Roadworks in Rush Green Road, Rush Green continue until Friday.

There will be works in Western Road, Romford next to the Liberty Shopping Centre from Monday to Wednesday.

Delays are likely in Lower Bedfords Road for most of the week.

Works on Bridge Road in Rainham, which began today, are set to continue until Tuesday.

There will also be works in Upminster Road North from today until Tuesday.

Redbridge

Cameron Road will be closed by Seven Kings station from tomorrow - April 2 - until Monday inclusive.

There will be roadworks in Green Lane, Seven Kings from Wednesday to Friday.

Delays are likely in Chigwell Road, South Woodford from Monday to Friday while Thames Water carry out works.

Works are planned in the Woodford Green High Road area from Monday.