Road and rail round-up: Beware of these disruptions next week
- Credit: PA
If you are travelling around east London next week, here are some of the planned disruptions that may delay your journey for the week beginning Monday, October 11.
Road
There are multiple roadworks in Mile End Road, including a lane closure scheduled from 9.30am on October 13 to 3.30pm the following day.
Delays are also possible in Blackwall Way with traffic controls in place to allow for Thames Water roadworks due to end on October 18.
Lane closures in Whalebone Lane South, Dagenham, is likely to cause delays on October 13 due to works being carried out for T-Mobile.
There are works planned by Havering Council which are due to close Dagenham Road, Rush Green, from 8pm on October 11 until 6am on October 13.
Two-way signals are set to be in place in Wood Lane, Dagenham, from October 16 to 29.
In North Street, Hornchurch, two-way signals should be in place overnight from October 11-12 and 12-13 with warnings delays likely.
And there are warnings of delays in Broadmead Road, Woodford, from 9.30am to 3pm on October 11 with works planned.
Rail
There is a good service on the Underground and Overground lines serving east London, according to Transport for London (TfL).