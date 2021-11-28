Here are some of the disruptions that could delay your travel in and around Romford this upcoming week - Credit: PA

Here are some of the disruptions that could delay your travel in Romford, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham this upcoming week, starting tomorrow - November 29.

Roads – Havering

Traffic control measures will be in place on South End Road in Rainham until November 30 at around 5.40pm.

Havering Council is working on Tindall Mews in Hornchurch between December 2-5. Travel may be delayed during this period.

In Upminster, Springfield Gardens will remain closed until January 21 next year due to works led by Cadent gas network.

Park Boulevard in Gidea Park will be closed until December 3 at 6pm as a result of Thames Water works.

Ongoing work by Network Rail on Exchange Street in Romford will continue until midnight on January 30. Traffic control signals will remain in place until then.

They will also continue working on The Battis, which will remain closed until midnight on January 30.

Roads – Redbridge

Traffic control measures will be in place on Ilford's Cranbrook Road until 9pm on December 5 as a result of Network Rail works.

Haslemere Road in Seven Kings will remain closed until December 3 at 4pm due to Thames Water works.

Further work being done by Thames Water will mean Herent Drive is closed until midnight on December 1.

Water Lane in Ilford will be prone to delays due to works being undertaken by Virgin Media until December 7.

Youngs Road will remain closed until midnight on December 1 as a result of work being done by Essex and Suffolk Water.

Roads – Barking and Dagenham

Delays are likely on Longbridge Road in Barking until 4pm on December 3, due to a traffic control system put in place while the council conducts works.

The local authority is also working on Merrielands Crescent and Chequers Lane, with similar delays expected until 5pm on December 10.

Chequers Lane will also be subject to Network Rail works between December 5-6.

A traffic control signal currently installed on Freshwater Road will remain place until November 30.

Railways

Engineering work has been taking place between Barking and London Fenchurch since 5pm today and will continue until 2pm tomorrow (November 29).

During this period all services via West Ham will be diverted to and from London Liverpool Street.