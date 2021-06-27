Disruptions to your journey by car and train in Romford and beyond

Published: 6:00 PM June 27, 2021

Here is a round up of some of the disruptions that could delay your travel this upcoming week, from June 28.

By road:

On Thursday, July 1, the M25 anticlockwise may be closed between junctions 1A and 31, due to planned emergency barrier repairs.

The works will take place between 10pm on June 30 until 5am on July 1.

There are also roadworks planned for the A12 northbound between the A130 Chelmsford North and A120 Colchester West junctions.

This would affect travel between 8pm on June 30 and 6am on July 1.

More planned roadworks on the A12 northbound between the A1023 and the junction with the A414 Chelmsford West may also cause disruption between 9pm on June 29 and 5am on July 1.

Roadworks are underway by Essex and Suffolk Water on Northumberland Avenue in Hornchurch, with temporary traffic controls in place from June 24 to June 30.

There are also roadworks taking place for resurfacing on the slip roads to and from A127 and B186 westbound from 9pm to 5am Monday to Friday until July 3.

Multiway traffic controls are in place on Brentwood Road until July 2, due to roadworks.

Delays are likely near South Street as the road will be closed due to Network Rail works from 10pm on June 27 to 6am on June 28.

Hornchurch Road will be closed from 7.30pm on June 30 to 6am on July 1.

Planned work from Vodaphone will see temporary traffic controls on The Broadway from 9.30am on June 25 to 11.59pm on July 2.

By rail:

At the weekend (July 3-4), there are planned track closures between Tower Hill and Barking on the District Line.

At Chafford Hundred station the lifts are out of order between Lakeside shopping centre and the station until further notice.

At Dagenham Dock station, the lifts are unavailable until further notice.

At Laindon station, step-free access is unavailable throughout the station between platform one/two and Street level until further notice.

The lifts are also out of order at West Ham (High Level).

The ticket vending machines at Laindon station and Tilbury Town station are experiencing technical issues.