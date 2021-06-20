Disruptions to your journey by car and train around Romford

Published: 7:45 PM June 20, 2021

Steer clear of routes that will cause a delay to your journey in Romford. - Credit: PA

Here is a round up of some of the disruptions that could delay your travel this upcoming week, from June 21.

On the road:

Heath Park Road in Romford will be prone to delays due to traffic control signals. Delays are expected to last until June 22 while Thames Water roadworks take place.

On Victoria Road, UK Power Network roadworks - which are scheduled to end on June 23 - may cause delays and a traffic control two-way signal system is currently in place.

Exchange Street is likely to incur delays due to roadworks that will end on December 3 and a two-way traffic control system is currently in place.

St Edwards Way is closed due to roadworks until June 23.

There is a lane closure on Rainham Road North as works by Essex and Suffolk Water commence. The delay currently has an expected finish date of June 22.

Travelling by train:

Lifts at the Chafford Hundred station are out of order between Lakeside Shopping Centre and the lower main entrance, until further notice. For step-free access to Lakeside, C2C recommends using Ensign buses.

Step-free access will be unavailable at Laindon Station between platform one, two and street level until further notice. The lifts at this station will also be out of order until further notice.

At Southend East Station, ticket vending machines are currently out of order.