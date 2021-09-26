What's happening on the roads and railways next week?

Published: 1:06 PM September 26, 2021

Some of the disruptions coming up in and around Havering this week, starting September 26. - Credit: PA

Here are some of the disruptions that could delay your travel in and around Havering this upcoming week, starting September 26.

On the road:

Council works

Havering Council will be working on part of Upminster Road North between September 29 and October 5.

Delays are likely in the area surrounding the junction with Fairview Avenue.

North Street in Hornchurch will also be closed overnight on September 27 due to council maintenance work.

The street will reopen at 6am on the morning of September 28.

There will also be works on Upminster Road, meaning stop/go boards will be up from 9.30am on September 28 until 3pm on September 30.

The council has advised that delays are possible across a number of other streets:

Brookdale Avenue: September 27-29

Plumpton Avenue: September 27-29

Queen's Gardens: September 27-29

Dunedin Road: September 28-30

Sunningdale Avenue: September 28-30

Other works

Essex and Suffolk Water are working on Front Lane in Upminster, meaning two-way signals will be in place between September 27-29.

Thames Water is working on Old Station Lane in Rainham all day today - September 26 - with delays possible from 10am.

The water company is also working on Risebridge Chase throughout October 1.

There may also be delays in Church Road, Harold Park, between September 27 and October 1.

This is due to work being done by UK Power Networks.

Elsewhere, Harlow Road will reopen on September 29 after a period of closure for gasworks.

On the rails:

On Sunday September 26, services won't run on the c2c Rainham line due to engineering work taking place in connection with the Barking Riverside project.

Rail replacement buses will run between Upminster and Grays via Rainham.

Otherwise, an amended timetable will run on the Basildon and Rainham lines between Monday, September 27 and Friday, October 1.







