Gallows Corner flyover: 'More affordable' upgrade may be 'similar' to existing design

Published: 3:38 PM October 1, 2021

TfL is now considering 'an asset enhancement option' to replace the ageing Gallows Corner flyover after encountering issues with other design options. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

The Gallows Corner flyover looks set to be of a "similar" design once upgraded because of issues with alternative options.

In recent correspondence with Hornchurch and Upminster MP Julia Lopez, Transport for London (TfL) said it has decided to stick with the current design as the "most appropriate option" rather than changing it to a "y-shaped" structure.

TfL's head of healthy streets investment Helen Cansick stressed "no final decisions have been taken".

When Ms Lopez met with TfL on July 16 to discuss the scheme, the MP expressed concerns that TfL's post-pandemic finances may see the project put "on ice".

Reassuring her this was not the case, the body promised it was working on a business case to release the upgrade funds.

The MP has since received a letter from a government relations adviser for TfL, who wrote: "We fully understand the importance of this location, and as such we have thoroughly investigated multiple design options to replace the flyover.

"This work has identified significant challenges, specifically with the y-shape option, which cannot be accommodated within the available land constraints whilst also retaining the surface level roundabout."

As such, TfL says it now considers a so-called "asset enhancement" option the best for safety, affordability and being "within the highway limits".

In July, TfL told Ms Lopez that it expects to submit an updated business case to the Department for Transport (DfT) next spring.

"TfL will continue to develop this asset enhancement design and plans to submit the next stage of the business case application to the DfT in spring 2022," the letter said.

"This option will provide resilience to the network and enable the flyover to be upgraded well before any potential failure."

Until that point, an inspection and maintenance regime will remain in place for the existing structure, TfL said.

Ms Cansick added: "We’re committed to finding the right solution for the area and are currently exploring a scheme which will be similar in layout to the current flyover, significantly improving safety and technical standards and ensuring that this is a reliable structure for many years to come."



