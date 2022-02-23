Residents' group demands developer provide shuttle bus service to address Beam Park transit gap

Beam Park residents have been urged to write to one of the companies behind the development and demand a shuttle bus service.

A new train station was previously promised as part of the £1billion regeneration of the area, but last autumn it emerged that essential government backing had never been attained, throwing the scheme into uncertainty.

Now, a local residents’ group has written to housebuilder Countryside, asking it to introduce a subsidised shuttle bus service to take residents to and from Rainham and Dagenham stations.

Ross Elliott, part of Rainham Independent Residents' Association (RIRA) Beam Park team, said the proposed station was a “big part” of some people's decision to buy at Beam Park.

“If a station were ever built, the shuttle service could be withdrawn but if not/until then, it is the least Beam Park residents deserve,” he said.

RIRA, who published a “Plan B” for Beam Park last month, has urged residents in the area to join it in writing to Countryside.

A Countryside spokesperson told the Recorder that it had, along with housing association L&Q, already committed to £2.7million investment to improve bus services and capacity for Beam Park, which currently has the lowest Public Transport Accessibility Level rating of 0-1.

The Beam Park development taking shape - Credit: Ken Mears

“Ensuring residents have accessible and reliable transport links is something we take incredibly seriously,” they said.

“As we seek clarity on the final decision regarding the station, we will continue to work closely with Transport for London and the London Borough of Havering regarding the transport options available to residents in Beam Park.”

Responding earlier this year to RIRA’s “Plan B” – which included the shuttle bus proposal, along with a new car park for Beam Park residents – council leader Cllr Damian White accused the group of “playing politics”.

“We have said all along that we are working towards a station being built,” he said.

“The DfT have not made a final decision and, with Countryside and L&Q, we are supporting the GLA in making that case."

A spokesperson for the mayor of London at the time said City Hall was continuing to work with the Department for Transport to “find a way forward”.

Read More: Beam Park buyers consider legal action over station