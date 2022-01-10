News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Severe delays on TfL rail due to faulty train at Stratford

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 9:07 AM January 10, 2022
Delays on trains between Liverpool Street and Shenfield, including at Seven Kings, Goodmayes, Ilford, Romford and Forest Gate

There are currently severe delays on TfL rail services between Liverpool Street and Shenfield due to a faulty train at Stratford - Credit: Catherine Davison

There are currently severe delays on trains between Liverpool Street and Shenfield due to a faulty train at Stratford.

TfL rail services continue to be affected by the disruption, with passengers advised to take other routes.

Tickets can be used on the following services:

  • London Underground via any reasonable route
  • London Buses between London Liverpool Street and Shenfield
  • Greater Anglia between London Liverpool Street and Shenfield 
