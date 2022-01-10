Severe delays on TfL rail due to faulty train at Stratford
Published: 9:07 AM January 10, 2022
- Credit: Catherine Davison
There are currently severe delays on trains between Liverpool Street and Shenfield due to a faulty train at Stratford.
TfL rail services continue to be affected by the disruption, with passengers advised to take other routes.
Tickets can be used on the following services:
- London Underground via any reasonable route
- London Buses between London Liverpool Street and Shenfield
- Greater Anglia between London Liverpool Street and Shenfield