Dartford Crossing: Major delays reported after Just Stop Oil protesters climb bridge

Ben Lynch

Published: 10:31 AM October 17, 2022
Updated: 10:34 AM October 17, 2022
Two Just Stop Oil protesters climbed the Dartford Crossing on October 17, with long delays ensuing in the area

Two Just Stop Oil protesters climbed the Dartford Crossing on October 17, with long delays ensuing in the area - Credit: Just Stop Oil

Major delays are backing up on the A282 southbound after protesters reportedly scaled the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge (Dartford Crossing) earlier this morning. 

Essex Police said it received a reported shortly before 3.50am today (October 17) of two Just Stop Oil protesters climbing the bridge, which was closed to all traffic until around 5.50am. 

The A282 southbound remains closed with delays of up to two hours, according to National Highways. 

It said traffic is currently being diverted via the East Bore Tunnel, with those travelling northbound being sent to the West Bore Tunnel. 

Jams have also been reported by National Highways on approaching roads to the M25, including 30-minute queues on the A13 near Thurrock, and 50 minutes of congestion on the A2 near Darenth. 

Morgan Trowland, 39, a bridge design engineer from London, said in a statement released by Just Stop Oil: “As a professional civil engineer, each year as I renew my registration, I commit to acting within our code of ethics, which requires me to safeguard human life and welfare and the environment. 

“Our government has enacted suicidal laws to accelerate oil production: killing human life and destroying our environment. 

“I can’t challenge this madness in my desk job designing bridges, so I’m taking direct action, occupying the QE2 bridge until the government stops all new oil.” 

Updates to follow. 

