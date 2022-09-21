Council apologises after Rainham driver incorrectly issued parking ticket - again
- Credit: Richard Killin
Havering Council has apologised for again incorrectly slapping a Rainham resident with a £60 fine.
Richard Killin, 55, has previously claimed to this newspaper to have received around 100 penalty charge notices (PCN) over recent years for parking outside his Fyfield Road home.
The council, which disputed the figure, had been ticketing him for not parking in the allocated bays, but Mr Killin said the height of the curb prevented him from doing so because it damaged his wheels and suspension.
He was eventually able to get his fines overturned by a London Tribunal, which, in a document seen by the Recorder, said there is "no evidence that the vehicle must be parked in a bay” and although the council may permit pavement parking, it cannot “require” it.
Following intervention from this newspaper in March, the council temporarily suspended enforcement of the bays to address "concerns around the placement of parking spaces".
However, Mr Killin said on September 10, he received another £60 PCN.
He said Havering Council had been in contact about how the previous concerns had been addressed.
“Why are they giving me parking tickets?” he said.
A spokesperson for Havering Council has now said the PCN was issued in error, and has been cancelled.
They added a new policy is in place - enforcement action will not be taken against vehicles that park completely on the road, “drivers that choose to park on the pavement should park within the marked bays or may still receive a fine".
“We apologise to Mr Killin for the error in this instance, and officers have been reminded to not issue fines against vehicles that are parked completely on the road, or within the marked bays.”