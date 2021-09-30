Consultation coming on plans to shore up Collier Row crash hotspot
- Credit: Tracy JOnes
A consultation on plans to shore up a Collier Row crash hotspot is set to be sent out to residents this week.
As reported by the Recorder on August 6, stronger measures are to be implemented at the junction where Mawney Road meets White Hart Lane following much publicised safety concerns.
These have been led by Tracy Jones, whose Mawney Road home had been crashed into four times in a year-and-a-half before March.
This, combined with the fact that the junction had seen five crashes in the 18 months prior to April, prompted the council to commit to a revamp last month.
Speaking after making that pledge, cabinet member for environment Cllr Osman Dervish said: "We have listened to residents’ concerns and have developed plans to install additional road safety measures.
"These include improved signage, speed reduction features and safety barriers."
Tracy expressed hope that the measures implemented will "protect us and prevent any further accidents".
Though positive about the breakthrough, she said she will reserve judgment until the full plans became clear.
You may also want to watch:
Close to two months later and that clarity is set to arrive.
On Monday (September 27) Mawneys councillor Jason Frost answered a resident's request for an update with the following: "My colleagues and I approved the design for consultation last week.
Most Read
- 1 Hornchurch pub licensing meeting verdict hangs in the balance
- 2 Teenager, 17, charged following Upminster stabbing
- 3 Romford Debenhams: New shopping mall could open before Christmas
- 4 'Goodness still exists': Good Samaritan helps guide traffic at petrol station for five hours
- 5 Traffic building at petrol hotspots amid ongoing clamour for fuel
- 6 New Post Office opens in Gidea Park
- 7 Inspectors close scrap metal yard over 'risk to human health'
- 8 East London's 10 prettiest streets to visit
- 9 Timeline: When false widow spiders have come to east London
- 10 'Trip hazard' not inspected for three years after woman injures back
"Residents should be receiving letters seeking their views this month."
The council has since corroborated these comments, confirming that the consultation "will be going to residents later this week".
For Cllr Frost, this represents another positive step in a campaign he admitted has proven "a bit of a slog".
An ardent campaigner alongside residents such as Tracy, the councillor is pleased he has been able to keep his word on this issue.
"My colleagues and I promised residents that we would keep fighting to secure a more robust set of road safety measures at this location," he said.
This newspaper will report further once the full scope of the plans are released.