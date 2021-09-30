Consultation coming on plans to shore up Collier Row crash hotspot

Published: 12:45 PM September 30, 2021 Updated: 1:06 PM September 30, 2021

Residents are to receive a consultation on safety works planned for a Collier Row crash hotspot which has badly affected the home of Tracy Jones (pictured). - Credit: Tracy JOnes

A consultation on plans to shore up a Collier Row crash hotspot is set to be sent out to residents this week.

As reported by the Recorder on August 6, stronger measures are to be implemented at the junction where Mawney Road meets White Hart Lane following much publicised safety concerns.

These have been led by Tracy Jones, whose Mawney Road home had been crashed into four times in a year-and-a-half before March.

This, combined with the fact that the junction had seen five crashes in the 18 months prior to April, prompted the council to commit to a revamp last month.

Speaking after making that pledge, cabinet member for environment Cllr Osman Dervish said: "We have listened to residents’ concerns and have developed plans to install additional road safety measures.

"These include improved signage, speed reduction features and safety barriers."

Tracy expressed hope that the measures implemented will "protect us and prevent any further accidents".

Though positive about the breakthrough, she said she will reserve judgment until the full plans became clear.

You may also want to watch:

Close to two months later and that clarity is set to arrive.

On Monday (September 27) Mawneys councillor Jason Frost answered a resident's request for an update with the following: "My colleagues and I approved the design for consultation last week.

"Residents should be receiving letters seeking their views this month."

The council has since corroborated these comments, confirming that the consultation "will be going to residents later this week".

For Cllr Frost, this represents another positive step in a campaign he admitted has proven "a bit of a slog".

An ardent campaigner alongside residents such as Tracy, the councillor is pleased he has been able to keep his word on this issue.

"My colleagues and I promised residents that we would keep fighting to secure a more robust set of road safety measures at this location," he said.

This newspaper will report further once the full scope of the plans are released.



