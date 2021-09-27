Collier Row Roundabout set for resurfacing works

Published: 1:04 PM September 27, 2021

Road improvement works are to take place on the Collier Row Roundabout and Chase Cross Road Junction in early October. - Credit: Google Maps

Resurfacing works are set to take place on Collier Row Roundabout next month.

Starting from 7.30pm on October 7, these nightly roadworks will take place until 6am on October 9 as part of Havering Council's highways programme.

This is in order to do work on both the roundabout and Chase Cross Road up to number 26.

During this period, Clockhouse Lane and Collier Row Lane will be closed at their junctions with Collier Row Roundabout and diversions will be put in place.

High friction surfacing will then be put on the pedestrian crossing in Chase Cross Road between 7.30pm and 6am on October 22/23.

The following buses will also be diverted during working hours.

Route 175: To be diverted via Eastern Avenue, Pettit’s Lane North and Gobions Avenue in both directions.

Routes 247 and 294: To be diverted via Eastern Avenue, Mawney Road and White Hart Lane in both directions.

Route 252: To terminate at stop WQ on Collier Row Road, using the triangle at Hog Hill Road to turn around.

Route 365: To terminate at North Street/Hainault Road as there is no suitable diversion into Clockhouse Lane.

Route 375: To be diverted via Gobions Avenue, Pettit’s Lane North and Eastern Avenue.