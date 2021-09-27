News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Traffic & Travel

Collier Row Roundabout set for resurfacing works

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 1:04 PM September 27, 2021   
Collier Row roadworks

Road improvement works are to take place on the Collier Row Roundabout and Chase Cross Road Junction in early October. - Credit: Google Maps

Resurfacing works are set to take place on Collier Row Roundabout next month.

Starting from 7.30pm on October 7, these nightly roadworks will take place until 6am on October 9 as part of Havering Council's highways programme.

This is in order to do work on both the roundabout and Chase Cross Road up to number 26.

During this period, Clockhouse Lane and Collier Row Lane will be closed at their junctions with Collier Row Roundabout and diversions will be put in place.

High friction surfacing will then be put on the pedestrian crossing in Chase Cross Road between 7.30pm and 6am on October 22/23.

You may also want to watch:

The following buses will also be diverted during working hours.

Route 175: To be diverted via Eastern Avenue, Pettit’s Lane North and Gobions Avenue in both directions.

Most Read

  1. 1 East London's 10 prettiest streets to visit
  2. 2 Woman, 52, dies in Collier Row in 'unexplained' circumstances
  3. 3 Boy, 15, was in 'life-threatening' condition after Upminster stabbing
  1. 4 Teen hospitalised after being stabbed in Upminster
  2. 5 'Poor living standard': Plans for Harold Hill HMO blocked amid multiple concerns
  3. 6 What's happening on the roads and railways next week?
  4. 7 Woman dies after falling from 'substantial height' in Romford
  5. 8 Three places to go pumpkin picking near east London
  6. 9 Hornchurch man to face trial accused of teeth whitening offence
  7. 10 Demolition 'will now begin' to make way for 120 homes at former campus

Routes 247 and 294: To be diverted via Eastern Avenue, Mawney Road and White Hart Lane in both directions.

Route 252: To terminate at stop WQ on Collier Row Road, using the triangle at Hog Hill Road to turn around.

Route 365: To terminate at North Street/Hainault Road as there is no suitable diversion into Clockhouse Lane.

Route 375: To be diverted via Gobions Avenue, Pettit’s Lane North and Eastern Avenue.

Havering Council
Collier Row News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

junction between Hacton Lane and Wingletye Lane

Signals at Hornchurch 'crash hotspot' now under review

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Upminster Road South

Crime

Public detain male in street after alleged bid to rob Rainham shop

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Royal Liberty School students Aman B, Jaden W and Jacob D.

Education News | Gallery

Pictures: Romford school unveils major renovation works

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Greater Anglia trains are currently unable to run between Lowestoft and Oulton Broad South. PHOTO: C

Greater Anglia

Fewer fast trains to run between Romford and Liverpool Street

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon