People in hospital after Collier Row collision
Published: 6:44 PM June 7, 2021 Updated: 6:46 PM June 7, 2021
People were taken to hospital following a car crash in Collier Row.
The Met Police said they were called to Chase Cross Road at 9.35am this morning (Monday, June 7) to reports of a road traffic collision.
Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade.
The occupants of two vehicles were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.
Their injuries have been assessed as not life-threatening.
Police inquiries continue.
