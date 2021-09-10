Travel: What do drivers and commuters need to watch out for next week?

Published: 5:00 PM September 10, 2021 Updated: 11:40 AM September 12, 2021

The Recorder has prepared a guide of all the road and rail disruptions to watch out for over this coming week, starting September 12. - Credit: PA

Here are some of the disruptions that could delay your travel in and around Havering this upcoming week.

On the road:

Havering Council is working on a number of roads over the coming days, with delays likely in all locations.

Upper Rainham Road will have stop/go boards from September 14-16.

South Street will be shut from 7.30pm on September 17 until 6am on September 18.

Abbs Cross Lane and South End Road will be closed from 7.30pm on September 15 until 6am on September 17.

Fairholme Avenue will be shut on September 17.

Hacton Lane and Front Lane will have stop/go boards from 9.30am on September 13 until 3pm on September 15.

Squirrels Heath Road will have stop/go boards from 9.30am on September 14 until 3pm on September 16.

Elsewhere, BT will be working in Ingrebourne Gardens on September 14.

You may also want to watch:

Harlow Road will be closed for two weeks from September 15 due to maintenance work by gas company Cadent.

Transport for London is also to start work on the A13, meaning part of that road will be closed between 10pm on September 13 until 6am on September 18.

This closure will be near the junction for Arterial Road and New Road.

Another part of the Thames Gateway will be closed from 10pm on September 17 until 6am on September 18.

This closure will be just after the junction for Ferry Lane.

Travelling by train:

On Sunday, September 12, services will be diverted to start and terminate at London Fenchurch Street because of engineering works by Network Rail.

Similar works - this time in connection with the Barking Riverside project - mean there will be no services on the Rainham line.

Rail replacement buses will run between Upminster and Grays via Rainham.

From Monday, September 13 until Thursday, September 16, services will start from/terminate at either Barking or Upminster from 11.30pm onwards.

This is due to overnight track maintenance work.

The lifts between platform two and street level remain out of order at Upminster station.