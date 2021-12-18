Potential travel disruptions in Havering, Redbridge and Barking & Dagenham this coming week - starting tomorrow (December 18) - Credit: Archant Norfolk

Are you travelling around Havering, Redbridge or Barking and Dagenham during the next week?

As Christmas approaches, here are some possible disruptions which could affect your journey over the coming days - starting today (Saturday, December 18).

Please note: Most of the disruptions referred to below are already ongoing; very few new works commence in the week before Christmas.

Havering

Emergency roadworks are set to continue on Upper Brentwood Road and Collier Row Lane until midnight on December 21 and December 24 respectively.

Delays are expected on both streets due to works being done by Cadent gas network.

Ongoing work by Essex and Suffolk Water on a number of streets is set to conclude as follows:

Sunnyside Gardens, Upminster / Midnight on Monday (Dec 20)

Norfolk Road, Romford / Midnight on Monday (Dec 20)

Brookway, Rainham / Midnight on Wednesday (Dec 22)

The Avenue, Hornchurch / Midnight on Wednesday (Dec 22)

Havering Council will be working on Church Road, Noak Hill, between 9.30am-3pm on Monday (December 20).

Redbridge

Two-way signals will be installed on Cranbrook Road, Ilford, from December 20 - January 4.

Traffic control measures will be in place from 6am onwards on Monday due to works being undertaken by Network Rail.

Ongoing work by Essex and Suffolk Water on a number of streets is set to conclude as follows:

Middleton Gardens, Gants Hill / Midnight on Wednesday (Dec 22)

Windsor Road, Ilford / Midnight on Tuesday (Dec 21)

Grove Road, Chadwell Heath / Midnight on Friday (Dec 24)

Elsewhere, Cadent gas network will be working on Overton Drive in Wanstead until midnight on December 27.

Barking and Dagenham

A lane closure on the A12 eastbound - on the approach to the Havering border - will continue until 5am on Wednesday (December 22).

This is due to works being undertaken by Transport for London (TfL).

Ongoing work by Essex and Suffolk Water on Harpour Road and Chittys Lane is set to continue until midnight on Monday and Tuesday respectively (December 20/21).

Tube and Train

There will be a significantly reduced service on the Central, Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly and Victoria lines all day today - Saturday - due to ongoing strike action.

Services will not run on the Rainham line of the c2c tomorrow - Sunday - due to overhead line work taking place between Barking and Grays.

Services on the Ockendon line will start from/terminate at Barking as a result of works taking place between Barking and London Fenchurch Street.