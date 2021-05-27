Havering ranked one of the cheapest places for residents to park in London
Havering is one of the cheapest boroughs to get a resident's parking permit in London, according to new research.
Costing an average of just £35 per year for a parking permit, Havering residents save £1,385 each year compared to the most expensive borough.
However, people wanting to purchase a second permit in Havering have to pay £60, and £85 for a third.
The new research from Comparethemarket found drivers living in the City of London pay the most, spending £1,420 on average every year, followed by Camden, where permits cost £258 on average.
The only boroughs that are cheaper than Havering are neighbouring Redbridge, where a resident's permit averages at £20, and Hillingdon, which gives residents free parking for their first vehicle.
Across the country, Manchester is the most expensive place for a parking permit, where it costs £538 on average per year.
This beats London, which ranked sixth in the research, at £120.
Three cities in the UK offer free residential parking for their residents – Leeds, Liverpool and Nottingham.