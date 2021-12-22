Can you spot the Christmas twists on this c2c departure board?
- Credit: Robert Wares
Passengers waiting for c2c trains have been surprised to find some festive twists on the departure board.
Commuters were forced to double-take after noticing their 6.50pm train to Southend Central included several unusual stops - including "Sleigh on Sea" and "Tinselbury Town".
Eagle-eyed passenger Robert Wares spotted the Christmas-y line-up as he waited for his train at West Ham.
Included on the list were "Tinselbury Town", "Elf Tilbury", "Santaford le Hope" and "Sleigh on Sea".
Posting his find on Facebook, Robert wrote: "I was waiting for my train at West Ham and it took me a minute to realise Tinselbury town doesn’t actually exist…"
Another passenger spotted "Upmincepiester" listed as a stop on a Fenchurch Street departure board.
Someone commented on Facebook: "All of these sound completely plausible as names of British towns."
Another wrote: "Love it, a bit of Christmas merrymaking."