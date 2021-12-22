News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Traffic & Travel

Can you spot the Christmas twists on this c2c departure board?

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 3:25 PM December 22, 2021
Passengers at West Ham and Fenchurch Street couldn't believe their eyes as they waited for c2c trains

Passengers in east London couldn't believe their eyes as they waited for c2c trains - Credit: Robert Wares

Passengers waiting for c2c trains have been surprised to find some festive twists on the departure board.

Commuters were forced to double-take after noticing their 6.50pm train to Southend Central included several unusual stops -  including "Sleigh on Sea" and "Tinselbury Town".

Eagle-eyed passenger Robert Wares spotted the Christmas-y line-up as he waited for his train at West Ham.

Included on the list were "Tinselbury Town", "Elf Tilbury", "Santaford le Hope" and "Sleigh on Sea".

Posting his find on Facebook, Robert wrote: "I was waiting for my train at West Ham and it took me a minute to realise Tinselbury town doesn’t actually exist…"

Another passenger spotted "Upmincepiester" listed as a stop on a Fenchurch Street departure board.

Someone commented on Facebook: "All of these sound completely plausible as names of British towns."

Most Read

  1. 1 Ex TOWIE star jailed for conspiring to supply 1kg of cocaine
  2. 2 Developer lodges appeal against Gallows Corner Tesco planning refusal
  3. 3 Hospital puts patients in former office in bid to tackle ambulance queues
  1. 4 Woman warns of fatal feline coronavirus which almost killed her kitten
  2. 5 Hear Hear!: Romford earwax-cleaning business warns clients against common bathroom item
  3. 6 Holiday travel: What to expect around Havering, Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham
  4. 7 Trafalgar Square-style public art planned for 1,000-home development at former ice rink site
  5. 8 'Never Forget You': Teen's song pays tribute to boys who died in Brentwood
  6. 9 'No one should miss out': Upminster Costa offers free meals on Christmas Day
  7. 10 London's mayor cancels New Year's Eve celebrations in Trafalgar Square

Another wrote: "Love it, a bit of Christmas merrymaking."

London Live News
Christmas
Upminster News
Barking and Dagenham News
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ofsted outstanding schools in Havering, including Nelmes Primary School, Scargill Infant School and Hall Mead School

Data

How much does it cost to live near Havering's best schools?

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
A stock picture of CCTV cameras on the side of a building in central London.

Havering Council

Traffic cameras at 13 new sites recommended for approval

Daniel Gayne

person
Village sign

Video

'Puts us on the map': Four-year village sign campaign celebrates success

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
According to police, an incident in South Street last weekend saw tiles thrown from rooftops and fighting in the street.

Christmas

Town centre policing to be increased over Christmas after fighting reported

Daniel Gayne

person