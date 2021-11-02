Rail operator offering half price train tickets to promote green travel

A train operator is offering 1,000 half-price tickets to promote eco-friendly travel throughout the COP26 conference.

While the COP26 environmental conference is on, c2c is offering the discounted weekday, off-peak tickets in a bid to encourage people to use the railway as an “environmentally friendly way to travel”.

The COP26 conference, which began on October 31 and ends on November 12, brings together more than 200 world leaders with the aim of tackling global warming.

c2c run services between Fenchurch Street and Shoeburyness, serving 26 stations in east London and south Essex including Limehouse, West Ham, Barking and Upminster.

Saying that the “eyes of the world” are currently on COP26 event in Glasgow, c2c commercial director, Clare McCaffrey said “being green starts a lot closer to home”.

She added: “This is why we’re offering 1,000 half-price weekday leisure tickets, to encourage more people to take the train and leave the car behind."

The offer is available until November 12 and discounted tickets can be purchased at c2c-online.co.uk