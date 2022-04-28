Disruption looms as Arriva London bus drivers set to strike over pay
- Credit: PA
Bus drivers in London are to go on strike next month in a dispute over pay.
Members of Unite who are employed by Arriva will walk out on May 11, and again for 48 hours from May 16.
Unite said the action will involve 1,000 drivers based at garages in Brixton, Croydon, Norwood and Thornton Heath, operating routes across south and central London.
The union said a 3 per cent pay offer was “substandard” as service reductions in the capital have reduced workers’ pay, coupled with the cost-of-living crisis.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This pay offer is simply unacceptable. Arriva’s drivers are being pummelled by a double whammy of reduced earnings and rising living costs.
“Arriva must think again and pay its drivers a fair wage.
“Our members at Arriva will be receiving Unite’s complete support until this dispute is resolved and the bus drivers receive an offer which meets their expectations.”
Unite regional officer John Murphy added: “The bus strikes scheduled for May will undoubtedly cause disruption and delays across London but this dispute is a direct result of Arriva’s high-handed treatment of its drivers.”