Sawyers Hall Lane in Brentwood was chosen for improvements alongside Gilchrist Way and Lancaster Way in Braintree - Credit: Google

Work to improve the safety of a Brentwood road with one of the most congested school runs in the country has been completed.

Sawyers Hall Lane in Brentwood, which has six schools along its route, was one of the Essex roads chosen to be improved as part of Essex County Council’s Healthy School Streets programme.

The work follows a non-statutory public consultation, in which 76 per cent of respondents backed the council’s plans.

Amendments made include ‘pencil’ bollards being installed to deter pavement parking, 20mph signs, new road lining such as refreshing double yellow lines, and a widening of the pavement.

Cllr Lee Scott, cabinet member for highways maintenance and sustainable transport at Essex County Council, said the work will ease congestion and improve air quality.

Active travel is also key to improving children’s health in the borough, he said.

“The result is a happier, safer and healthier street environment for everyone and is all part of our commitment to make Essex safer, greener and healthier.”

Gilchrist Way and Lancaster Way in Braintree were two other roads also selected for improvements.

Essex County Council has previously called Sawyers Hall Lane "one of the most congested school routes in the country".