New figures show 96% of c2c trains arrive on time

Published: 10:12 AM May 17, 2021

The train operator recorded its best punctuality figures in five years - Credit: Archant

An east London and south Essex train line has recorded its best punctuality figures since 2015/2016.

In the 2020/2021 year, 96 per cent of all train operator c2c services arrived at their destination on time, according to official figures released by Network Rail.

The operator runs services between Fenchurch Street and Shoeburyness, serving 26 stations in east London and south Essex such as Barking, Limehouse, Rainham and Stratford.

c2c managing director Ben Ackroyd said the past year had brought difficulties unlike anything the train line had experienced before.

He added: “I am exceptionally proud of how our team has pulled together during the pandemic to help those customers who have kept travelling.

“Despite the impact Covid has had on us all, they have delivered the reliable service their fellow key workers depended on to get to work, to keep the region and the country going.”

“We will do our very best to maintain this reliability service over the year ahead."