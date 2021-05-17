New figures show 96% of c2c trains arrive on time
- Credit: Archant
An east London and south Essex train line has recorded its best punctuality figures since 2015/2016.
In the 2020/2021 year, 96 per cent of all train operator c2c services arrived at their destination on time, according to official figures released by Network Rail.
The operator runs services between Fenchurch Street and Shoeburyness, serving 26 stations in east London and south Essex such as Barking, Limehouse, Rainham and Stratford.
c2c managing director Ben Ackroyd said the past year had brought difficulties unlike anything the train line had experienced before.
He added: “I am exceptionally proud of how our team has pulled together during the pandemic to help those customers who have kept travelling.
“Despite the impact Covid has had on us all, they have delivered the reliable service their fellow key workers depended on to get to work, to keep the region and the country going.”
“We will do our very best to maintain this reliability service over the year ahead."
Most Read
- 1 Deadline looming to comment on Market Place development plans
- 2 Man and two boys charged with murder of Daniel Laskos in Harold Wood
- 3 Heritage: Is it Romford or Rumford? You decide
- 4 'No one deserves that': Neighbours 'traumatised' by triple stabbing
- 5 Why Romford MP is allowed to keep names of donors secret
- 6 Havering electoral wards face axe as borough is split into 20 areas
- 7 May 17: What can't open when Covid-19 lockdown rules ease?
- 8 Serial child sex offender jailed after found with 14,000 indecent images
- 9 One teenager dead in Harold Wood triple stabbing
- 10 Romford man gains 100,000 signatures to scrap £200m Prince Philip yacht