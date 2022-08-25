Beam Park is intended to have 3,000 homes, two schools, a multi-faith centre and a 3.5 hectare park when finished - Credit: Ken Mears

Progress on the Beam Park station saga could be on the cards after crucial terms were drawn up to ease discussions.

In a bid to push the troubled Rainham station closer to completion, Havering Council, the Greater London Authority (GLA) and the Department for Transport (DfT) have been working over the summer on a Terms of Reference.

A GLA spokesperson said it is hoped this will “help progress discussions on the Beam Park station proposal".

They added: “These terms state how introducing Beam Park station onto the existing rail network should be assessed and how a decision should be reached by the parties.

“The first phase of work, which tackles train operations, is due to begin in the next month, with detailed discussions involving c2c and Network Rail.

“It is likely that these technical meetings will run to the end of the year.”

The news will be welcomed by those still awaiting confirmation on the future prospects of the promised station.

It has been subject to an ongoing dispute after it emerged last year that central government had never granted its support for the project.

Outrage ensued from those who had purchased homes on the estate with the expectation of a station, with one of the developers, L&Q, issuing an apology for continuing to promote the station on advertising hoardings.

A letter written to ex-Havering Council leader Damian White earlier this year by Wendy Morton, minister for transport, rekindled some hope by indicating a new station may still be on the cards.

Hoarding had been left up advertising the station at Beam Park, despite it emerging central government had never supported it - Credit: Google Streetview

The timeframe in which any decision would be made was put back in the limelight in June when local Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas told the Recorder he had been told it may take another nine to 12 months to resolve.

Responding to the recent news, Mr Cruddas said: “It is great to see that there is progress being made in getting the station delivered, albeit at a painfully slow pace.

“As soon as I receive further information, I will be back in touch with my constituents to provide them with an update.”

Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas - Credit: HM Govt

A DfT spokesperson said: “We continue to engage with Greater London Authority, c2c and Havering Council on the development of Beam Park station while the business case is still ongoing.”

Havering Council was approached for comment.