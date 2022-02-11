There will be no service between Romford and Upminster on the Overground this weekend - Credit: Transport for London

If you'll be travelling around outer east London over the next week, you won't want to be stranded at a station platform or stuck in traffic.

Here are some planned rail disruptions and major roadworks to look out for across Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge from tomorrow to next Friday, February 12-18.

Rail

c2c

Due to Network Rail engineering work between Barking and Liverpool Street, there will be diversions on the c2c Basildon line tomorrow and Sunday (February 12 and 13).

Services will start from and terminate at London Fenchurch Street and will make an extra stop at West Ham.

Passengers with a valid rail ticket and travelling to or from Stratford can use the Jubilee line between West Ham and Stratford at no extra charge.

On Sunday, c2c Rainham line services will not be running due to overhead line work between Barking and Grays.

Rail replacement buses will run between Upminster and Grays via Rainham.

Passengers travelling to and from Dagenham Dock can use their tickets on TfL bus routes EL2 or 287.

Underground

There will be no TfL rail services between Liverpool Street and Shenfield this weekend (February 12 and 13).

People are advised to use Tube connections between Liverpool Street and Stratford. Replacement buses will also be running.

The entire Hammersmith & City line will also be closed tomorrow and Sunday.

Overground

There will be no service between Romford and Upminster tomorrow or Sunday (February 12 and 13).

People are advised to use local London Buses routes 165, 248 and 370 instead.

Road

Barking and Dagenham

Expect delays on Abbey Road, next to the Barking Abbey grounds. Two-way traffic signals will be operating while ongoing works are carried out.

Goodmayes Lane will be closed near the junction with Longbridge Road tomorrow until Sunday, February 20.

A lane will be closed in Valence Lane for most of the day on Tuesday, February 15.

Delays are likely in Eastern Avenue West near Chadwell Heath from Monday to Thursday, with a lane to be closed for roadworks.

Havering

Delays are likely in Havering Road from Monday to Wednesday due to works between Eastern Avenue and Parklands Primary School.

A lane will be closed in Eastern Avenue East from Monday to Friday near Heather Avenue.

Expect delays around Straight Road in Harold Hill due to various works scheduled throughout the week.

In the Emerson Park area, there will be council works in Ardleigh Green Road from Tuesday to Thursday and in Wingletye Lane from Wednesday to Friday.

Delays are likely in Hall Lane, Upminster from Monday to Wednesday.

Redbridge

In South Woodford, delays are likely in Chigwell Road - near the junction with George Lane - for a week from Monday while roadworks are carried out.

Thames Water works around Manor Road and Cross Road in Woodford Bridge are continuing until March.

Expect delays in Green Lane, Seven Kings on Tuesday.

Green Lane near Winston Way in Ilford will likely be busier than usual on Thursday due to works.

There will be a closure in Loxfod Lane from Wednesday to Friday.