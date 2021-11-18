Extra parking spaces made permanent in Hornchurch town centre
- Credit: Ken Mears
A scheme to increase footfall by increasing parking space in Hornchurch town centre will be made permanent.
At a meeting of Havering Council’s highways advisory committee yesterday evening, November 16, councillors voted to make the 29 additional pay and display bays permanent.
The bays were initially put in place on an experimental basis in August 2020 with the aim of increasing short-stay provision and increasing footfall in the shopping area.
The on-street bays provide one hour of free parking to shoppers.
"At any time" waiting restrictions were introduced as part of the scheme.
Three new bays were introduced in Fentiman Way, 12 in Fairkytes Avenue and 14 in Mavis Grove, at a total cost of £12,500.
Cllr Paul Middleton, who represents St Andrews ward where the scheme lies, said all three councillors in the area were supportive of the scheme.
