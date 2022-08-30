Seb Dance at the announcement of the European Parliamentary results for the London region at City Hall in London. - Credit: PA

The deputy mayor of London for transport is among the speakers at an upcoming accessibility event for east Londoners.

Open to all, the event - dubbed Accessible Transport - has been organised to enable residents to speak to providers and raise concerns regarding accessible travel options across the capital.

To be hosted at the YMCA on Rush Green Road in Havering on September 2, providers due to attend include representatives from Arriva UK Bus, the Elizabeth line and Network Rail.

Seb Dance, the deputy mayor of London for transport, and Cllr Ray Morgon, leader of Havering Council, will also be among those speaking.

Organiser Michael Lloyd said in addition to the providers, there will be a stand raising money for the Head and Neck Cancer Foundation, after a successful fundraiser at a previous event.

On why it is so important to promote accessible travel options around London, Michael said: “When it comes to accessibility, it could be someone in a wheelchair or someone with a hidden disability or parents or grandparents with a child in a buggy, and if there are steps there is a barrier.

“This is about the entire community.”

Michael Lloyd with Caroline Pidgeon, deputy chair of the Greater London Authority transport committee (l) and Julia Lopez, MP for Hornchurch and Upminster (r) - Credit: Michael Lloyd

One of the ways in which the event benefits those requiring additional accessibility, Michael added, is through the charities invited to network with providers.

“As in previous years, I will be inviting the national charities and local charities to network and for them to speak to the providers to give them feedback on how they may be able to improve their accessibility for their members,” he said.

“These charities then go back to their members and inform them about what accessibility is out there now to support their members’ independent living.

“These charities do not have tables, but there is always a great turnout and networking between themselves.”

Organiser Michael Lloyd, at the front in the centre, with providers at a previous accessible transport event - Credit: Michael Lloyd

The primary hope from the event, said Michael, is that some disabled residents who have avoided mainstream transport because of accessibility concerns start to feel comfortable using providers regularly.

“This will be the real prize,” Michael added.

The event will be open for public drop-in from 10am to 2pm on Friday, September 2, at the YMCA, Rush Green Road.