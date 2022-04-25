Police are appealing for witnesses following a crash near Brentwood on the A127 - Credit: Met Police

The A127 main road is closed in both directions following a "serious collision" near Brentwood this morning.

Just after 10.30am today - April 25 - emergency services were called to the crash between a car and a lorry on the London-bound Southend Arterial Road at Childerditch.

They currently remain at the scene.

The road is closed between the A128 Halfway House and the B186 in Upminster and Great Warley.

Officers from Essex Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dash cam footage of it to get in touch.

A spokesperson said:" The road is currently closed in both directions whilst the incident is being dealt with."

The force has not confirmed whether anyone has been injured.

Anyone with information can submit a report online at essex.police.uk, quoting incident 329 of Monday April 25.

Alternatively use the website's 'live chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm, or call 101, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.