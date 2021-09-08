Harold Wood to Harold Hill bus at risk as consultation opens on its future

Published: 11:31 AM September 8, 2021

The 497 bus route - which currently runs between Harold Wood Station to Harold Hill - is at risk, with a consultation now open to decide its future. - Credit: André Langlois

The 497 bus route could be withdrawn, according to proposals set out by Transport for London (TfL).

A consultation has opened to decide the fate of this service, which currently runs between Harold Wood Station to Gooshays Drive in Harold Hill via Gallows Corner Tesco.

There are two options on the table; the first is to extend the route to serve bus stops between Gooshays Drive and a new terminal at Dagnam Park Square.

The second is a total withdrawal of the route.

An extension would see the bus go from Gooshays Drive roundabout via Dagnam Park Drive, Leamington Road and Petersfield Avenue to its final stop.

This service - introduced in January 2020 - faces an uncertain future after a review found it required more passengers to remain sustainable.

The consultation is open until October 17.

Comment by completing an online survey at haveyoursay.tfl.gov.uk/bus-route-497/survey_tools/bus-route-497-survey

People can also email their views to haveyoursay@tfl.gov.uk

TfL says a decision will be made once all responses are reviewed.

This comes after Go-Ahead London's Route 575 from Romford to Harlow, which dates back to the mid-1990s, was withdrawn.