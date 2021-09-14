Warning: M25 delays as QE2 bridge closed due to police incident
Published: 4:38 PM September 14, 2021
Traffic is continuing to build on the M25 because a police incident has closed the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge (QE2) at the Dartford Crossing.
Essex Police were called to the crossing at about 2.50pm today with "concerns for the welfare of a man".
Police are now urging drivers to avoid the area, and according to the AA, congestion is stretching back to junction 28 with the A12.
A diversion route is in operation through one of the Dartford tunnels.
A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “Emergency services attended and are working to resolve the situation as quickly and safely as possible.”
They thanked drivers for "patience and understanding”.
