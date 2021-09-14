News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Warning: M25 delays as QE2 bridge closed due to police incident

Chantelle Billson

Published: 4:38 PM September 14, 2021   
A view of traffic using the M25 near Dartford in Kent at 11:08am. Prime Minister Boris Johnson order

Police are urging drivers to avoid using the Dartford Crossing due to the closure of the QE2 bridge. - Credit: PA

Traffic is continuing to build on the M25 because a police incident has closed the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge (QE2) at the Dartford Crossing.  

Essex Police were called to the crossing at about 2.50pm today with "concerns for the welfare of a man".

Police are now urging drivers to avoid the area, and according to the AA, congestion is stretching back to junction 28 with the A12.  

A diversion route is in operation through one of the Dartford tunnels.  

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “Emergency services attended and are working to resolve the situation as quickly and safely as possible.” 

They thanked drivers for "patience and understanding”. 



