News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Traffic building at petrol hotspots amid ongoing clamour for fuel

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 5:22 PM September 27, 2021   
Fuel shortages

Petrol stations have been hit by ongoing fuel delivery issues. - Credit: PA

Traffic is building around some of Havering's petrol hotspots as the ongoing fuel crisis continues to make its presence felt.

According to the latest information from the AA, traffic is slow in and around the Gallows Corner flyover and along the stretch where Corbets Tey Road meets Stewart Avenue and Springfield Gardens.

Both locations are close to petrol stations: the former to the Tesco Gallows Corner and the latter to a Shell garage.

This comes as fear over petrol shortages has seen a flood of drivers heading to petrol stations around the country, with some sites forced to close.

Until as recently as 2.30pm today, the Tesco station was among those closed.

With this branch now open again, Tesco was keen to emphasise that it is not a supply issue.

A spokesperson for the retailer said: "We have good availability of fuel, and we’re working really hard to ensure regular deliveries to our petrol filling stations across the UK every day."

Most Read

  1. 1 East London's 10 prettiest streets to visit
  2. 2 Woman, 52, dies in Collier Row in 'unexplained' circumstances
  3. 3 Boy, 15, was in 'life-threatening' condition after Upminster stabbing
  1. 4 'Poor living standard': Plans for Harold Hill HMO blocked amid multiple concerns
  2. 5 What's happening on the roads and railways next week?
  3. 6 Traffic building at petrol hotspots amid ongoing clamour for fuel
  4. 7 Teen hospitalised after being stabbed in Upminster
  5. 8 Collier Row Roundabout set for resurfacing works
  6. 9 Woman dies after falling from 'substantial height' in Romford
  7. 10 Three places to go pumpkin picking near east London

Though posited as a fuel shortage, Tesco advised that it is actually the industry-wide shortage of HGV drivers which has led to distribution challenges.

The AA has also advised that traffic is very slow in St Edwards Way in Romford, and slow on the adjoining roundabout.

This is close to the Sainsbury's petrol station in The Brewery.

Similarly, traffic is slow on the roundabout connected to Hornchurch Road. This roundabout leads up to a Tesco petrol station.

There are also pockets of congestion on the Southend Arterial Road; both on the stretch which meets Cecil Avenue and further south beyond Wingletye Lane. 

A BP petrol station is located on that stretch of road just south of Wingletye Lane.

Rumours have circulated social media about how the emergency services could potentially be impacted by the panic buying, but a London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We have tried and tested plans in place, and therefore we have no current issues with accessing fuel for our frontline vehicles.”

The spokesperson said no reports have been flagged of ambulances not being able to get through roads blocked by traffic.

However, a dementia charity in Havering - Tapestry - is worried it won’t be able to deliver its services.

This newspaper will continue to update readers on an evolving situation.


Romford News
Upminster News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Havering Council

Housing

Demolition 'will now begin' to make way for 120 homes at former campus

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
junction between Hacton Lane and Wingletye Lane

Signals at Hornchurch 'crash hotspot' now under review

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Rogue dentist

Hornchurch man to face trial accused of teeth whitening offence

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Upminster Road South

Crime

Public detain male in street after alleged bid to rob Rainham shop

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon