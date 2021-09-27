Traffic building at petrol hotspots amid ongoing clamour for fuel

Published: 5:22 PM September 27, 2021

Traffic is building around some of Havering's petrol hotspots as the ongoing fuel crisis continues to make its presence felt.

According to the latest information from the AA, traffic is slow in and around the Gallows Corner flyover and along the stretch where Corbets Tey Road meets Stewart Avenue and Springfield Gardens.

Both locations are close to petrol stations: the former to the Tesco Gallows Corner and the latter to a Shell garage.

This comes as fear over petrol shortages has seen a flood of drivers heading to petrol stations around the country, with some sites forced to close.

Until as recently as 2.30pm today, the Tesco station was among those closed.

With this branch now open again, Tesco was keen to emphasise that it is not a supply issue.

A spokesperson for the retailer said: "We have good availability of fuel, and we’re working really hard to ensure regular deliveries to our petrol filling stations across the UK every day."

Though posited as a fuel shortage, Tesco advised that it is actually the industry-wide shortage of HGV drivers which has led to distribution challenges.

The AA has also advised that traffic is very slow in St Edwards Way in Romford, and slow on the adjoining roundabout.

This is close to the Sainsbury's petrol station in The Brewery.

Similarly, traffic is slow on the roundabout connected to Hornchurch Road. This roundabout leads up to a Tesco petrol station.

There are also pockets of congestion on the Southend Arterial Road; both on the stretch which meets Cecil Avenue and further south beyond Wingletye Lane.

A BP petrol station is located on that stretch of road just south of Wingletye Lane.

Rumours have circulated social media about how the emergency services could potentially be impacted by the panic buying, but a London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We have tried and tested plans in place, and therefore we have no current issues with accessing fuel for our frontline vehicles.”

The spokesperson said no reports have been flagged of ambulances not being able to get through roads blocked by traffic.

However, a dementia charity in Havering - Tapestry - is worried it won’t be able to deliver its services.

This newspaper will continue to update readers on an evolving situation.



