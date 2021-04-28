Anti-racism competition launches for east London schoolchildren

Published: 3:00 PM April 28, 2021

Schoolchildren in Barking, Dagenham and Havering can take part in an anti-racism art and writing competition. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A trade unions group is running an anti-racism competition for schoolchildren in Barking, Dagenham and Havering.

The Barking, Dagenham and Havering Trades Union Council (BDHTUC) launched the competition after being inspired by this year's United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination held on March 21.

Entrants are asked to produce an original creation - of artwork or writing - which centres around the fight against racism, with four separate competitions for children of different ages.

There is another category for those who have additional support for learning.

A group of judges will decide on two winners from each category; one for the best artwork, the other for the best piece of creative writing.

The winners will get packs of stationery, art supplies and books promoting messages of anti-racism.

BDHTUC president Tony Briscoe said: "We discussed how we could best mark the UN International Day this year, and decided on a community competition.

"The idea is for local school students to think about racism and to exercise their creativity, whether in writing or a piece of artwork. The competition has the support of Barking and Dagenham Council."

The council has confirmed that there will be space to display the children’s artwork at the Becontree 100 Festival in August.

The BDHTUC was unable to have stalls at festivals last year with pandemic restrictions in place.

It recently raised more than £2,500 to donate 500 stationery and holiday packs to 16 schools across Barking and Dagenham.

The group has also arranged a meeting tonight (Wednesday April 28) to discuss plans to install a new asbestos memorial in Barking Town Square.

The closing date for submissions to the anti-racism competition is May 31, with all entries to be sent to NEU Office, Barking Town Hall, 1 Town Hall Square, IG11 7LU.

Contact BDHTUC@hotmail.com for further information.