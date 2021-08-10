News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
New ‘affordable’ sportswear store opens in the Liberty Shopping Centre

Chantelle Billson

Published: 4:27 PM August 10, 2021   
Towp Sports Romford

Towp Sports has opened in Romford. - Credit: Towp Sports

A new sportswear store has opened in the Liberty Shopping Centre in Romford.  

Towp Sports, located in between Waterstones and HMV, opened its doors to customers on Saturday, July 31.  

This is the start-up's second outlet store with its first opening in Brent Cross Shopping Centre in north London.  

Its aim is to enable people in London to shop branded sports and activewear at an "affordable" price. 

A spokesperson for the shop said that it opened in Romford due to the area's loss of department stores over the last 20 years.

They said: "Now the people of Romford are left with only a few options when it comes to buying sportswear.

"That's where we fit in perfectly because Towp Sports is all about providing an opportunity to people to buy branded sportswear at an affordable price."

Brands available to buy in-store include Nike and Adidas.  

Inside the new affordable sportswear store located in the Liberty Shopping Centre. 

Inside the new sportswear store located in the Liberty Shopping Centre. - Credit: Towp Sports


