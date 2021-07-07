TOWIE star Mike Hassini appears in court with Hornchurch co-defendant
A former reality TV star has denied plotting to supply cocaine following his arrest in Emerson Park.
Mike Hassini, 26, who featured in The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE), appeared at London's Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday (July 6).
The personal trainer stood in the dock wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a white t-shirt, speaking only to confirm his name, as members of his family looked on from the public gallery.
Mr Hassini pleaded not guilty to a total of three charges, including conspiracy to supply a class A drug, possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.
His co-defendant, 23-year-old Gary Bear, who appeared in the dock wearing a grey tracksuit, admitted conspiracy to supply a class a drug but denied possessing criminal property.
Judge Sandy Canavan remanded them in custody ahead of a three- to four-day trial on November 22.
Mr Hassini, of Brentwood, Essex, and Mr Bear, from Hornchurch, are next due to appear in court for a pre-trial review hearing on October 20.
They were arrested on April 16 in the Emerson Park area of Havering, east London, according to an earlier Metropolitan Police statement.
Copy supplied by Henry Vaughan, PA.