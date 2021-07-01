News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Tottenham Hotspur FC programme to launch at Havering Sixth Form

Chantelle Billson

Published: 7:00 AM July 1, 2021   
Tottenham Hotspur Football Development programme will be held at New City College's Havering Sixth Form.

Sports students at a Havering Sixth Form will have the opportunity to train with the Tottenham Hotspur FC development and academy coaches.  

Starting from September 2021, the Tottenham Hotspur Football Development Centre programme will be offered at five New City College campuses, including in Wingletye Lane in Hornchurch. 

The programme will also be offered at Epping Forest, Redbridge, Hackney and Tower Hamlets campuses. 

Every Wednesday, students on sports courses will be able to play competitive matches in local and national league competitions.  

Around 300 students, aged 16 to 19, will be able to join the programme to gain professional training, industry preparation and work experience alongside studying for a BTEC qualification in sport.  

Tottenham Hotspur Football Development Centre programme head coach, Paul Griffiths, said: "We are thrilled to be adding the Havering Sixth Form campus to our ever-growing and successful programme. 

“We're delighted that even more footballers across the New City College group will now be able to take part in the opportunities of the development programme.” 

Free trials and taster sessions for 15- to 18-year-olds will be held on Thursday, July 8 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm at Noak Hill Sports Complex in Romford. 



