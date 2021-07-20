News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Have you seen this missing tortoise?

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 3:41 PM July 20, 2021   
Missing tortoise in Hornchurch

Have you seen Large the tortoise? The three-year-old has been missing from Hornchurch since last night (July 19). - Credit: Donna Regan Jones

A tortoise has gone missing in Hornchurch.

Owner Donna Regan Jones has urged people to keep an eye out for the animal called Large, which is a light-coloured tortoise which belongs to her daughter. 

She believes the three-year-old may have escaped from the family garden last night (July 19). 

The family lives close to the junction where Lancaster Drive meets Randall Drive, with Donna asking people to look in and around that area.

Large is one of two family tortoises, with Little thankfully safe at home.

You may also want to watch:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Donna on 07931 298857.

She has offered a reward for information on social media.

Most Read

  1. 1 Kem Cetinay's Array Restaurant now taking bookings
  2. 2 Nightlife in Romford: Closed clubs most-missed by readers
  3. 3 Primary schools in Havering rated outstanding by Ofsted
  1. 4 New Home Bargains store to open in Romford
  2. 5 'Cheaper to dump': Havering bulky item collection is most expensive in area
  3. 6 Thunderstorms and possible flooding forecast for east London
  4. 7 Hospitals increase critical care capacity after rise in Covid-19 patients
  5. 8 Freedom Day: Where will you be asked to keep wearing a face mask?
  6. 9 Hornchurch regeneration homes go on sale for over £250,000
  7. 10 Summer camps and classes in and around Romford
Pets
Hornchurch News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Harold Wood Tesco subject to redevelopment plans

Planning and Development

Application lodged to build 87 homes on Gallows Corner Tesco site

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
A meteor seen during a Perseids meteor shower. Photo: Tim Ireland/PA Wire

Weather

Look skywards as meteor showers expected to begin

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Lorraine Palmer

'We've got nowhere to go': Bereaved Harold Hill family faces eviction

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
much-loved hornchurch teacher obituary

Obituary

'Passionate, sometimes unconventional': Tributes paid to much-loved teacher

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon