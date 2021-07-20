Have you seen this missing tortoise?

Published: 3:41 PM July 20, 2021

Have you seen Large the tortoise? The three-year-old has been missing from Hornchurch since last night (July 19). - Credit: Donna Regan Jones

A tortoise has gone missing in Hornchurch.

Owner Donna Regan Jones has urged people to keep an eye out for the animal called Large, which is a light-coloured tortoise which belongs to her daughter.

She believes the three-year-old may have escaped from the family garden last night (July 19).

The family lives close to the junction where Lancaster Drive meets Randall Drive, with Donna asking people to look in and around that area.

Large is one of two family tortoises, with Little thankfully safe at home.

You may also want to watch:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Donna on 07931 298857.

She has offered a reward for information on social media.